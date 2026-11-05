Mitch Liester, MD
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Chlorine Dioxide Shows Promise Against Glioblastoma
A new study demonstrates chlorine dioxide can kill brain cancer cells while sparing healthy cells.
Nov 5
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Mitch Liester, MD
57
17
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The Tablet in Every Soldier’s Kit
The U.S. military trusts chlorine dioxide to purify the water its troops drink
Nov 3
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Mitch Liester, MD
13
8
7
October 2026
The Oligarchs’ Miscalculation
From Paris to Milan, the streets of Europe are sending a message to the ultra-wealthy that they may not want to hear.
Oct 31
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Mitch Liester, MD
12
1
Chlorine Dioxide, Howard Alliger, and the U.S. Army
Co-authored by Dr.
Oct 21
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Mitch Liester, MD
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10
A 12-Hour Remedy for COVID from the Amazon
An Achuar treatment involving plants, their spirits, and their songs
Oct 18
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Mitch Liester, MD
4
2
Our Healthcare System is Failing
and I’m not happy about it!
Oct 17
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Mitch Liester, MD
11
11
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How Ivermectin Cleared Stage-4 Cancer and Led a Daring Doctor to Treat 146 Patients
The first patient, 95 years old, saw her metastatic cancer disappear on the ivermectin protocol, including a carb-free diet.
Published on RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo
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Oct 16
Corporatocracy and the Decline of Modern Civilization
This post is longer than most I have written.
Oct 9
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Mitch Liester, MD
3
1
Bolivia's Experience With Chlorine Dioxide During COVID-19
How doctors, volunteers, and local leaders brought help to their people when the pandemic hit hardest
Oct 5
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Mitch Liester, MD
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September 2026
Can Chlorine Dioxide Protect You From the Flu?
What two real-world studies found when researchers let chlorine dioxide gas circulate in occupied rooms.
Sep 22
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Mitch Liester, MD
15
2
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When Profit Outweighs People – Part 2
In this post (Part 2), we will be looking at more examples of how some corporations choose profit over customer safety.
Sep 20
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Mitch Liester, MD
3
2
When Profit Outweighs People - Part 1
In previous posts, I have discussed multiple industries that have produced harmful products.
Sep 19
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Mitch Liester, MD
3
© 2026 Mitch Liester, MD
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