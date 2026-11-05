Mitch Liester, MD

Mitch Liester, MD

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October 2026

The Oligarchs’ Miscalculation
From Paris to Milan, the streets of Europe are sending a message to the ultra-wealthy that they may not want to hear.
  Mitch Liester, MD
Chlorine Dioxide, Howard Alliger, and the U.S. Army
Co-authored by Dr.
  Mitch Liester, MD
A 12-Hour Remedy for COVID from the Amazon
An Achuar treatment involving plants, their spirits, and their songs
  Mitch Liester, MD
Our Healthcare System is Failing
and I’m not happy about it!
  Mitch Liester, MD
How Ivermectin Cleared Stage-4 Cancer and Led a Daring Doctor to Treat 146 Patients
The first patient, 95 years old, saw her metastatic cancer disappear on the ivermectin protocol, including a carb-free diet.
Published on RESCUE with Michael Capuzzo  
Corporatocracy and the Decline of Modern Civilization
This post is longer than most I have written.
  Mitch Liester, MD
Bolivia's Experience With Chlorine Dioxide During COVID-19
How doctors, volunteers, and local leaders brought help to their people when the pandemic hit hardest
  Mitch Liester, MD

September 2026

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