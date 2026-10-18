Co-authored with Chumpi Washikiat, Sally Bolger and June Winsor

Chumpi Washikiat

Sally Bolger

A Journey to the Heart of the Amazon

In 2023, my family traveled deep into the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador with a wonderful group of people and we quickly became friends. Our destination was a beautiful ecolodge named Kapawi. .

The Liester family at Kapawi Ecolodge

We stayed at the Kapawi Ecolodge (click here to see a video) which is built in the traditional style of the Achuar people. The ancestral territory of the Achuar stretches across the rainforest near the border between Ecuador and Peru. You can only get to Kapawi by a small plane and a canoe, so that’s how we traveled there. The Kapawi Ecolodge is owned and operated by the Achuar people, and it sits on the Capawari River, surrounded by some of the last large areas of primary rainforest in Ecuador.

Kapawi Ecolodge

We came to see the forest, the wildlife, and the Achuar communities. We didn’t expect to observe a medical miracle, but we did.

COVID in the Rainforest

The day after we arrived at Kapawi, one of our fellow travelers, Sally, became ill. She had a fever and felt exhausted, barely able to walk from her room to the dining hut less than 50 yards away.

Fortunately, Sally had packed two COVID test kits, just in case she became sick during the trip. She tested herself twice and both tests were positive.

Our group was scheduled to leave the next day to visit several Achuar communities. Sally made a thoughtful and generous decision. She would stay behind so she would not spread COVID to the rest of us, or to the Indigenous families we were about to visit. We were worried about her, of course. But we knew the staff at the ecolodge would take good care of her.

When we returned three days later, the first thing we saw was Sally, smiling and waving at us.

“We thought you were ill!” we exclaimed.

“I was,” she said. “But I’m not anymore.”

“What happened?” we asked.

Sally explained that the evening before we left, one of our young Achuar guides came to her and told her that the village had gathered together and decided to offer her their Indigenous COVID medicine. He shyly told her that he was the son of the village elder and his father had taught him how to make the medicine. He gently asked if she would like to try it. She very gratefully replied, “Yes, that would be a blessing.”

The next morning, as the rest of us loaded our motorized canoes with all the supplies we needed to travel upriver to villages that rarely receive visitors, the young man guided Sally to the ceremonial hut where another man was building a fire in the central fire pit. The young man then headed off into the jungle with a machete and returned with his arms full of many different types of plants and tree branches. He placed the branches in a huge pot of water and placed it on the fire to boil.

As they waited for the medicine to be ready, the young man asked Sally how the people where she came from, the “North” as the Achuar describe it, could do so much damage to nature. Despite the lack of oxygen, which was affecting not only her physical but also her mental abilities, she explained to him that in the North most people did not think Nature was alive. They believed humans are separate from and superior to all other species. The young man was stricken into silence. He was unable to comprehend that the world, which in his experience was alive and intelligent, could be seen as inanimate, and thus able to be ravaged and destroyed.

In the silence that followed, he would go and carefully stir the pot. When he deemed the medicine was ready, he sat Sally on a low stool, placed the pot between her legs, and draped a blanket over her head, creating a small tent of medicinal vapor.

He instructed Sally to breathe as deeply as possible. Every once in a while, he would gently reach in and test the skin of her forearm with the back of his hand, and stir the pot to encourage more steam. He began singing the songs of the spirits of the plants to come and heal her. These songs are called Ikaros. He instructed her again and again: “You must believe in the spirit of the Medicine.” She replied, more truthfully than she had ever said anything in her life, “Con todo mi corazón” (“With all my heart”).

When he reached in and her forearm met his approval, he removed the blanket and instructed her to return to her hut and rest, but to make sure to eat lunch.

“I will check on you later,” he assured her.

Within the first hour, her temperature dropped from 102 down to 97 degrees. When she walked to the dining hut for lunch two hours later, she had her full energy and breath. She still had intense diarrhea, though, so when the young man checked on her late in the day, he took her back to the ceremonial hut, repeated the treatment, and walked her back to her own hut. She woke up with a start, sat up in bed, and knew that the virus was completely gone from her body. Not only was her temperature normal, but the diarrhea was gone and her blood oxygen was back up to 98% from 90%.

Not One Plant, but a Whole Medicine

As a physician, my first question was, “Do you know which plants were used?”

“He came out of the jungle with his arms full of branches from many different plants,” Sally told me. “I don’t know any of their names.”

But she made sure I understood that identifying the plants would answer only part of my question. As she experienced it, the healing had four inseparable parts:

The plants. A combination of many plants, chosen and prepared by a healer who learned this knowledge from his father.

The spirit of the plants. The Achuar understand every plant is alive, with a spirit that must be respected and honored.

The songs. The Ikaros, sung in the Achuar language, call the spirits of the plants to come and heal.

Belief. “You must believe in the spirit of the medicine,” the young healer told her again and again, or it would not cure her. “Con todo mi corazón,” she answered. Her belief was what allowed the plants to bring their medicine.

As Sally told me recently: “You can’t just take one plant out of the jungle and assume it will cure you. It is the combination and it is the respect and honoring of the spirits. This is deep ancestral knowledge that the man’s father had taught him. As more elders die without passing their knowledge down, and the Achuar language is lost, the medicines and the Ikaros that call the spirits of the plants are lost too. We must protect the people, the culture, and the language, if we hope to protect the forest, and have any hope of learning these medical technologies of song, and plant and ancestral wisdom.”

One of the Plants Behind the Remedy

Uña de Gato

When I asked one of our guides, Chumpi Washikiat, about the plants that had cured Sally, he said that one of them was Uña de Gato, Spanish for “cat’s claw.” The plant, which is known scientifically as Uncaria tomentosa, is a woody vine we saw growing along the banks of the river. It gets its name from the long, curved thorns (see picture above) that look like the claws of a cat. Indigenous peoples throughout the Amazon have used the bark of this plant for generations to treat inflammation, infections, and a variety of other illnesses. It is one of the plants in the mixture, not the whole of it, and the others remain unknown to us.

What Science Can and Can’t Tell Us

After returning home to the U.S., I looked for research on cat’s claw and COVID. I was surprised by what I found.

In 2022, a team of researchers from Colombia and Peru used computer modeling to examine 26 of the main compounds in cat’s claw. Several of them bind tightly to the coronavirus spike protein, and to the junction where the spike latches onto ACE-2, the receptor the virus uses to enter human cells (see image below). In other words, molecules in this plant interfere with the very first step of infection: the virus attaching to our cells.

The same research group also found that cat’s claw compounds bind the main enzyme that SARS-CoV-2 needs in order to replicate. Interestingly, that enzyme is the same target that Paxlovid was designed to block.

Then the researchers moved from the computer to the laboratory. They reported that an extract of cat’s claw bark inhibited SARS-CoV-2 infection of cells in culture by more than 92% and greatly reduced the damage the virus caused to those cells. Follow-up modeling suggested that cat’s claw compounds also bind the spike protein of the Omicron variant.

In May of this year, Brazilian researchers published the results of a study in which they surveyed people in São Luís about the plants they used to prevent and treat COVID during the pandemic. Cat’s claw was used most frequently. When the team tested it in the lab, a cat’s claw bark extract blocked about 98% of the binding between the virus’s spike protein and the human ACE-2 receptor, which is the receptor that the virus uses to get into our cells.

These studies examined a bark extract on its own, in a computer model or in a dish of cells. None of them can tell us what happened in that ceremonial hut, where many plants were boiled together, inhaled as steam, and accompanied by song and belief. Science is beginning to be able to measure one of the ingredients. It has not yet found a way to measure the songs, the spirits, or the faith of the person being healed.

Ancient Wisdom and Billion-Dollar Medicine

I checked to see if cat’s claw is available in the U.S. and found you can buy 100 capsules on Amazon.com for about $7. The cost for a 5-day course of remdesivir, if paid by your insurance, was about $2,340, and for those who needed a 10-day course, their insurance was charged about $5,720.

I am shocked by this contrast, and I expect you are too. Around the world, billions of dollars have been spent developing expensive COVID treatments such as Paxlovid and remdesivir. Meanwhile, in a remote area of the Amazon, people drawing on thousands of years of wisdom were treating illness with plants growing right outside their door.

But, it’s important to note, capsules of cat’s claw are not what Sally received. What she received cannot be bottled or patented, because it is not a single molecule. It is a relationship among people, plants, song, and belief.

Plants have been a source of healing medicines for as long as we have existed. Many of our most important modern drugs—such as aspirin, morphine, and quinine—come from plants. Yet when a plant can’t be patented, there’s little financial incentive for pharmaceutical companies to fund the large clinical trials that are needed to prove its medicinal properties. This needs to change, because inexpensive, accessible treatments from nature could help people everywhere, including those who will never have access to costly pharmaceuticals.

Chumpi’s Vision

During one of our visits to a local community, I had a conversation with Chumpi, who grew up in the Achuar territory and was President of the MAANA Achuar Association at that time, and who last year was elected General Manager of the Kapawi Ecolodge. Chumpi explained that many young Achuar people are leaving their communities in order to further their education beyond primary school. They have to move to the cities, and many never return. Chumpi’s vision includes building a university where these young people can obtain education in their own language and in their own cultural context. This school could also be a place where people from around the world come to learn from the Achuar people about the Amazon rainforest and the many wonders that exist there. Rather than plundering and destroying the rainforest for oil and gold, or harvesting balsa wood to build wind turbines back home, people could learn about the medicinal plants, and the vast wisdom of the Achuar people.

What the Rainforest Taught Me

I went to the Amazon expecting to learn about the rainforest. I came home with a renewed respect for the people who have lived there for thousands of years, and for their healing knowledge. Sally’s recovery reminded me that our most valuable medicines may still be growing in the rainforest, waiting for us to travel there and learn about them. It also taught me that the healing is not just the chemicals in the plants. It is the ancient ability to listen to the plants, to learn how to use them in the right combinations, to sing to their spirits, and to approach them with respect and wholehearted belief, so that they will offer their medicine.

Perhaps the most important lesson is humility. The Achuar did not need a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to know that the forest offered plants that help the sick. They have thousands of years of experience with plant medicines. Perhaps the rest of us can learn from the Achuar, not only about their medicines, but also about their respect for the Amazon rainforest and the world around us.

What You Can Do

My family’s journey to Kapawi changed our lives. We went to see the rainforest, and we came home understanding a different way of living. We learned that the forest is alive, plants have spirits, and healing knowledge is passed from father to son through songs.

That knowledge survives only as long as the Achuar people, their language, and their way of life survive. Kapawi helps make that possible. Every visitor who comes to the ecolodge supports Achuar families, and every visitor goes home understanding why this forest has to be protected.

Chumpi has a chance to tell that story on one of the biggest stages in the world: the World Travel Market in London. This is one of the largest travel and tourism events anywhere. Travel companies and tour operators from every continent attend, and for a small, Indigenous-owned ecolodge deep in the Amazon, being there can help him spread the word about Kapawi so that more people will visit the rainforest and learn.

Chumpi has the vision and the voice. What he needs is help getting there. A gift of any size will help cover his expenses and give the Achuar a chance to share their message with the world.

Chumpi Washikiat

Here is where you can donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/cover-expenses-for-chumpi-to-travel-to-world-travel-market

Thank you, or as Chumpi says, “Maketai so much!”