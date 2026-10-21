Co-authored by Dr. Patricia Callisperis and Dr. Robert Enzenauer

When U.S. Army surgeons work in tents near a battlefield, they may not have electricity and the only clean water they may have access to is what can be trucked in. This leaves them with only one option for sterilizing surgical tools: a device that weighs 450 pounds. It takes four soldiers to lift it, and they gave it the nickname “Bertha.”

Bertha’s replacement was developed in a U.S. Army lab in Massachusetts, and it relies on a chemical called chlorine dioxide (ClO₂). A paper published in 2014 explains how Army scientists turned this chemical into a sterilizer that fits in a suitcase, along with a few other germ-killers that can be used in the field.

What Is Chlorine Dioxide?

Chlorine dioxide is a yellowish gas that kills germs. It’s not bleach. It works differently than bleach and it produces fewer harmful byproducts. It has been used for decades to treat drinking water. In 1988, the Environmental Protection Agency approved chlorine dioxide as a sterilizing agent.

Chlorine dioxide has one problem. It doesn’t store well. So you generally have to make it right where you plan to use it. This can be difficult, especially in a war zone.

So, an Army team found an answer. They mixed three dry powders: sodium chlorite, sodium sulfite, and sodium ascorbate (a form of vitamin C) with water to make chlorine dioxide. The vitamin C acts as a catalyst and it gets the reaction moving faster so that chlorine dioxide is produced in minutes. They called this mixture the Novel Chemical Combination, or NCC.

From that one mixture, the team built several sterilizing options.

Invention #1: The Sterilizer in a Suitcase

The Portable Chemical Sterilizer (PCS) is just what it sounds like. The team took a plastic case, like the kind used to carry camera gear, and added valves, an air tube, and carbon filters.

Here’s how it works. You place a tray of surgical tools inside the case, pour the dry powders and about 300 milliliters (a little more than a cup) of water into a container inside the case, and close the lid. In less than two minutes, the reaction fills the case with chlorine dioxide gas. After about 25 minutes, you pump air through the case for five minutes. The carbon filters catch the leftover gas so it doesn’t escape. Then you open the lid and remove the sterile tools.

Compared with Bertha, the difference is dramatic:

Source: Doona et al., 2014 (Journal of Visualized Experiments). Two PCS units sterilize four surgical trays per hour, about the same output as one Bertha.

In lab tests, the PCS killed the toughest germs scientists use to prove sterility, including bacterial spores.

The same sterilizer killed E. coli and Listeria (two dangerous bacteria) on tomatoes without changing their red color. Sliced apples treated inside the case stayed white for at least a week because the gas shut down the enzyme that turns them brown. For troops who buy fresh produce in foreign countries, that’s a big deal.

Invention #2: A Germ-Killing Spray Bottle

Food poisoning is a threat when thousands of soldiers eat from the same field kitchens. The Army calls these illnesses “Disease and Non-Battle Injuries.” During the Balkan conflicts of the 1990s, researchers estimate such illnesses cost the U.S. military about $32.5 million a year.

The answer was D-FENS, a collapsible spray bottle. A few grams of powder and water make up to 800 milliliters of a chlorine dioxide solution that stays strong for at least eight hours. In testing, a 100 ppm (parts per million) solution wiped out more than 99.99999% of Staphylococcus aureus, which is a common food-poisoning bacterium, in just one minute. Scientists call that a “7-log reduction.”

Other disinfectant machines needed 60 to 120 watts of power and weighed up to 150 pounds. D-FENS needs no power and weighs under a pound.

Invention #3: The All-Purpose Version

D-FEND ALL is a simpler, two-ingredient version that doesn’t need vitamin C. You mix it in one step and it’s ready in 30 seconds to 3 minutes. The Army tested it on military fabrics contaminated with spores of a harmless bacterium related to anthrax. A weak solution (20 to 200 ppm) killed all of the spores in 10 minutes without damaging the cloth.

Howard Alliger and Chlorine Dioxide

The U.S. Army wasn’t the first to look for a way to make chlorine dioxide where it was needed. In the late 1970s, an inventor named Howard Alliger came up with an answer. His product was manufactured by the Alcide Corporation, and over the next two decades, independent researchers put his invention through dozens of peer-reviewed studies. Many of those studies worked on the same problems the Army later tried to solve.

The Alcide solution is a two-part product. The first part is a solution of sodium chlorite, the same compound used in the Army’s mixture. Sodium chlorite is stable and can sit on a shelf for a long time. The second part is a mild acid. When the two parts are mixed, the acid converts some of the sodium chlorite into a compound called chlorous acid, which then breaks down into chlorine dioxide. Instead of releasing all of its chlorine dioxide at once, the mixture releases it slowly and keeps killing germs for some time after it is made. That’s why researchers often described it as “slow-release” chlorine dioxide or “acidified sodium chlorite.”

One of the first tests of its sterilizing power came in 1984. Researchers coated the inside of a sealed chamber with a mixture of eight kinds of bacteria and two kinds of fungi, and then treated it with Alcide solution. When they checked a day later, no live organisms were recovered. It was essentially the same idea later used in the Portable Chemical Sterilizer: seal the contaminated items in a closed space and then let chlorine dioxide do the work.

Three years later, Japanese researchers examined Alcide solution’s effects on bacterial spores. They tested a range of disinfectants on spores of Bacillus piliformis, which causes a deadly liver disease in laboratory rodents. Alcide solution inactivated the spores, while 70% alcohol and 4% chlorhexidine, two of the most commonly used disinfectants in hospitals, did not. Viruses were also killed by the Alcide solution. In a comparison of common antiseptics against the herpes simplex viruses that cause cold sores and genital herpes, Alcide and rubbing alcohol inactivated both viruses immediately, while Lysol and Listerine needed five minutes and bleach needed ten.

Alcide solution also showed promise for protecting food. This was the same problem the Army later worked on in its field kitchens. At a turkey processing plant, standard chlorination left about one in four carcasses contaminated with Salmonella. When the carcasses were instead chilled in ice water containing 1% slow-release chlorine dioxide, the researchers couldn’t recover any Salmonella. Another team contaminated strawberries with E. coli, Salmonella, poliovirus, and several other viruses, then compared a wide range of disinfectant washes. Of all the washes they tested, Alcide’s acidified sodium chlorite at 200 ppm produced the greatest reductions in bacteria and viruses. Those results preceded what the Army found later with tomatoes and apples.

Researchers explored medical uses of chlorine dioxide as well. In a study of mice whose wounds were infected with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a chlorine dioxide gel proved more effective than povidone-iodine, chlorhexidine, or silver sulfadiazine, and about as effective as a triple-antibiotic ointment, as long as treatment began within an hour. Over the following decade, Alliger’s chlorine dioxide products were also evaluated as a preoperative skin antiseptic, a disinfectant for dentures and dental impressions, a mouthrinse to reduce plaque, and even as a teat dip to protect dairy cows from mastitis.

In Table 1 below, you can see that Alliger’s earlier research and the Army’s inventions are very similar.

Table 1 – U.S. Army and Howard Alliger research with chlorine dioxide

Sources: Pell-Walpole & Waller, 1984; Itoh et al., 1987; Lukasik et al., 2003; Villarreal et al., 1990.

Why This Story Matters

This story reminds us that simple solutions are often more efficient and more effective than expensive ones. A 450-pound machine that needs 9 kilowatts of electricity was replaced by a 20-pound suitcase that needs no electricity. Bulky, powered disinfecting machines were replaced by a spray bottle that weighs less than a pound.

The Army’s results also didn’t come out of nowhere. Decades before the Portable Chemical Sterilizer, Howard Alliger’s research on chlorine dioxide technology had already shown that it could sterilize sealed spaces, kill spores and viruses, and protect the food supply. Perhaps we can learn from this history and find less expensive, more effective ways to use chlorine dioxide to keep us safe from viruses and bacteria.

But the story didn’t end on the battlefield. In 2014, the Army’s chemistry was packed into a zip-top bag and shipped to West Africa, where it helped health workers sterilize equipment contaminated with Ebola. That is the subject of our next post.

About the co-authors:

Dr. Patricia Callisperis is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon from Bolivia who was instrumental in gaining her government’s approval for the use of chlorine dioxide as a treatment for COVID-19 during the pandemic. This resulted in a dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases and deaths in her country. She is the lead author on papers and case reports regarding the use of chlorine dioxide as a treatment for diabetic foot ulcers as well as a case report describing the use of intravenous and topical chlorine dioxide to successfully treat antibiotic-resistant sepsis and necrotizing fasciitis.

Robert Enzenauer, MD, MPH, MBA, MSS is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, a pediatric ophthalmologist, a retired U.S. Army Brigadier General, a Professor of Ophthalmology, the former Assistant Adjutant General for Space and Missile Defense, and the recipient of multiple awards, including teaching awards and a distinguished service award. He has also been named one of America’s Top Ophthalmologists. His specialties are Ophthalmology, Aerospace Medicine, and Pediatrics.