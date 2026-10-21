Mitch Liester, MD

Mitch Liester, MD

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Mitch Liester, MD
Oct 26

Hi Wejolyn. Thanks for your kind words and for mentioning ozone therapy. You're correct that they are very similar oxidative therapies. There are others as well that don't get enough attention, including hydrogen peroxide, high-dose IV vitamin C, and ultraviolet blood irradiation. These treatments are starting to receive more interest, and I hope they will be investigated further.

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Mitch Liester, MD
Oct 25

Hi Mare,

Thanks for your kind words.

I am familiar with Safrax but don't have personal experience with it. I know it has an excellent reputation with others in the chlorine dioxide industry. The only way to know for sure what ingredients it contains would be to have a chemist test it. But without doing that, I think you are safe using it to wash off counters and cutting boards.

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