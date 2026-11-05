Co-authored with Mihajlo Krudulj

Google Gemini AI depiction of ClO2 study for the treatment of glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is the most common and most lethal primary brain cancer in adults. Even with the best available care—surgery, radiation, and the chemotherapy drug temozolomide—median survival is roughly 15 months. This outcome has barely changed in the last two decades. The tumor almost always returns, and when it does, it’s usually resistant to whatever treatment was used the first time.

So when a neurosurgery research team publishes a peer-reviewed study reporting that chlorine dioxide selectively kills glioblastoma cells, slows tumor growth in mice, and extends survival without detectable toxicity, it’s encouraging. The study has limitations, which we discuss below, but its core science is strong and points toward a promising new approach.

The paper, “A Selective Pro-Oxidant Drives Redox Reprogramming to Induce Ferroptosis and Immune Remodeling in Glioblastoma,” was published in September of this year in the journal Smart Medicine by Shilpi Singh and colleagues in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota. We encourage anyone who is interested to read the full article that can be accessed at this link.

What Is “Rosasina”?

The authors call their compound “Rosasina.” Chemically, it is produced by mixing sodium chlorite with citric acid. This is the classic reaction that generates chlorine dioxide (ClO₂). The authors explain that in the body, ClO₂ is rapidly reduced to chlorite (ClO₂⁻), which they regard as the main biologically active species. Chlorite is absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract after oral dosing, reaches tissues including the brain, and is cleared by the kidneys.

In other words, this is not some exotic new molecule. It is a well-understood agent that has been studied in human volunteers, evaluated by U.S. regulatory toxicologists, and tested intravenously in a Phase 2 trial in ALS. What is new is the evidence that it may be able to help treat glioblastoma.

The Achilles’ Heel of Tumors

Cancer cells, including glioblastoma, are metabolically “hot.” This means their high rate of metabolism produces large amounts of reactive oxygen species (ROS). These are molecules that “oxidize,” or pull electrons from other molecules. Examples of ROS include hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and hydroxyl radical (•OH).

Oxidation can be helpful, such as when it is used to eliminate pathogens like bacteria or viruses. But it can also be dangerous when it damages lipids in our cell membranes or the DNA in our cells.

To survive this constant internal oxidation, tumor cells utilize antioxidants, especially two proteins known as SLC7A11 and GPX4, which together keep cell membranes from oxidizing.

Tumor cells’ dependence on antioxidants creates an opportunity. If you push oxidation beyond what a tumor cell’s defenses can handle, the tumor cells die by a process called ferroptosis. This is an iron-dependent form of cell death in which the fats in the cell’s membranes oxidize in a self-perpetuating chain reaction. You can think of it as the cell membrane breaking down from the inside.

Ferroptosis matters in glioblastoma because it bypasses the DNA-repair mechanisms that these tumors use to resist the effects of radiation and the main medicine used to treat glioblastoma (i.e. temozolomide). Healthy brain cells, which do not operate so close to their oxidative capacity, have more room to absorb the same stress.

What the Researchers Found

1. Tumor cells were susceptible to increased oxidation; healthy cells were not

The team exposed glioblastoma cells and normal human astrocytes (the brain’s support cells) to chlorine dioxide at nanomolar concentrations. In the tumor cells, ROS rose about threefold within 30 minutes at just 10 nM. The main ROS was hydrogen peroxide. Astrocytes responded far less, mainly at the highest concentration.

A key reason for this increase in hydrogen peroxide appears to be catalase, the enzyme that breaks down hydrogen peroxide. Chlorine dioxide suppressed catalase activity in glioblastoma cells but did not change it in astrocytes or in circulating immune cells. The tumor cells essentially lost their ability to get rid of hydrogen peroxide.

2. Healthy cells survived

After 24 hours, normal astrocytes remained at least 99% viable at concentrations up to 100 nM and above 85% viable at 1,000 nM. Blood immune cells from humans, monkeys, and mice stayed above 90% viable across all concentrations tested. By contrast, five different glioblastoma cell lines lost their viability starting at 10 nM, falling to roughly 60–70% viability at the higher doses within 24 hours. All of these cell lines were the type that responds most poorly to temozolomide.

One thing is worth noting. The strongest killing in culture, down to 60–70% viability within 24 hours, occurred at concentrations around 1,000 nM (1 µM). That may be higher than is achievable in the brain with current dosing. Still, tumor cells began responding at concentrations as low as 10 nM, and the authors identified the specific pathway involved. That gives researchers a clear target for boosting potency, whether through combination therapy or by strengthening the ferroptosis response.

3. The tumor cells died by ferroptosis, not ordinary apoptosis

Markers of apoptosis (classic programmed cell death) did not rise in tumor cells. Instead, the researchers saw evidence of ferroptosis: a sharp increase in membrane lipid oxidation, an expansion of free iron inside the cell, and a gene-expression shift that favored ferroptosis. Genes that bring iron into the cell and promote lipid oxidation went up, whereas protective genes went down. Normal astrocytes showed no significant changes in these genes.

4. Two genes do the heavy lifting

The team focused on NCOA4, which tells the cell to break down its iron-storage protein (ferritin) and release iron, and NOX5, an enzyme that produces hydrogen peroxide. Silencing either gene largely blocked chlorine dioxide’s ability to raise ROS, release iron, oxidize membranes, and kill tumor cells. Boosting either gene made chlorine dioxide more potent. That is the kind of experiment that moves a mechanism from plausible to convincing.

5. In mice, tumors grew more slowly and animals lived longer

Mice with tumors implanted in the brain received chlorine dioxide by mouth at 2 mg/kg per day, starting a week after implantation. Tumor signal was significantly lower at 14 and 21 days compared with untreated controls, and median survival increased from 27 to 35 days—about a 30% extension.

Just as important, a separate group of healthy mice treated for up to 21 days showed no differences in body weight, organ weights, liver enzymes, or kidney markers. A board-certified veterinary pathologist, blinded to treatment group, found no treatment-related damage in the liver, kidney, or spleen. The same was true in the tumor-bearing mice.

A 30% survival extension from an inexpensive oral compound, with no detectable toxicity at low doses, is an encouraging signal for a cancer that is this hard to treat.

6. The immune system shifted toward attack

Glioblastoma is immunologically “cold.” Its immune environment involves macrophages and microglia that have been changed into a tolerant, tumor-supporting state (called M2). In chlorine dioxide—treated mice, the tumors contained more of these immune cells, and they had shifted toward a pro-inflammatory, tumor-fighting profile (called M1).

Why This Matters

Most experimental cancer drugs do one thing. Chlorine dioxide, at least in this study, did two. It killed tumor cells through a pathway that sidesteps their usual resistance mechanisms, and it shifted the immune environment around the tumor from tolerance toward attack. For a cancer that is both chemotherapy-resistant and immunosuppressive, that combination is exactly what we would want.

The authors identified two proteins, NCOA4 and NOX5, that control how strongly tumor cells respond, and these proteins supply the two ingredients that ferroptosis requires. NCOA4 breaks down ferritin, the cell’s iron-storage protein, releasing stored iron into the cell interior. NOX5 generates hydrogen peroxide. Free iron and hydrogen peroxide then react together to produce hydroxyl radicals (•OH), which are among the most destructive oxidants in biology. These radicals attack cell membranes and set off a chain reaction of lipid oxidation that defines ferroptosis.

Silencing either protein deprived the reaction of one of its two inputs and reduced chlorine dioxide’s effect. On the other hand, boosting either one increased the effect of chlorine dioxide. Therapies that amplify the ferroptosis effect, so that tumor cells die at lower concentrations, and that hold tumor-associated macrophages in the M1 state, could develop into an effective treatment.

The authors also point out that ferroptosis-inducing strategies can sensitize glioblastoma to temozolomide, and that chlorine dioxide suppresses the same resistance proteins that help tumors survive this medicine. They propose testing chlorine dioxide together with temozolomide and radiation. That is a logical next step.

Finally, the safety findings of this study fit what we already know about chlorine dioxide. Controlled human volunteer studies of chlorine dioxide and chlorite published in the early 1980s, U.S. toxicology assessments, and the Phase 2 ALS trial of intravenous sodium chlorite (NP001) all found that the compound was generally well tolerated at the levels of exposure studied.

Cautions

As with any early study, there are cautions.

This was done in cell cultures and mice, not people. Many compounds that work in mice fail in human trials.

The survival benefit was modest. Median survival was about eight days longer, although all of them still died within the observation window.

The most effective concentrations were high. The strongest tumor cell killing occurred at around 1 µM, a level that might be difficult to achieve in the brain.

The mouse dose does not translate directly into a human one. The treated mice received 2 mg/kg per day by mouth—two milligrams of the compound for every kilogram the mouse weighed. It’s tempting to assume you could scale that straight up to a person: multiply by 70 kilograms and you have a human dose. But that assumption is wrong, and it is one of the most common mistakes made in reporting on animal research.

The reason is that small animals live faster. Pound for pound, a mouse burns energy quicker than a human does. Its heart beats faster, it breathes faster, and its kidneys flush substances out of its body much sooner. A mouse given a drug is processing and eliminating it at a pace no human body can match. The same number of milligrams per kilogram therefore doesn’t produce the same exposure in the two species.

Researchers correct for this by scaling to body surface area instead of body weight. Surface area turns out to track the things that actually matter here far better than weight does. The standard method divides the mouse dose by 12.3 to get the human equivalent.

This means the 2 mg/kg per day the mice received corresponds to roughly 0.16 mg/kg per day in a human, or about 11 mg per day for a 70-kg adult.

A dose of 11 mg per day by mouth falls well below the per-dose chlorite exposure in the NP001 ALS trials, which gave 2 mg/kg of chlorite intravenously—about 140 mg for the same adult. Route and schedule differ enough that the comparison is rough, but the scaled oral dose is certainly far below what has already been used safely.

Although allometric conversion tells us that roughly 0.16 mg/kg per day is the human dose metabolically comparable to the one the mice received, it cannot tell us whether that dose would deliver enough chlorite into a glioblastoma to trigger ferroptosis, particularly given that the strongest killing in culture required concentrations near 1 µM. The conversion is performed on a single number from a single experiment. What it produces is a starting point for designing a study, not a therapeutic dose. Measurements from studies are needed to determine a therapeutic dose.

This study is not a reason for anyone with glioblastoma to start self-treating. Anyone dealing with this diagnosis should discuss emerging research, including this paper, with their neuro-oncology team, and ask about clinical trials.

The Bottom Line

This study lays a strong foundation. It identifies a specific vulnerability in glioblastomas (vulnerability to excessive oxidative stress), a specific mode of death (ferroptosis), the genes that drive it (NCOA4 and NOX5), a survival benefit in an animal model, no detectable toxicity at the dose tested, and an immune shift that could make tumors more susceptible to the body’s defenses. The key finding, that chlorine dioxide exploits a specific weakness in glioblastoma while sparing healthy cells, is a promising one.

Sodium chlorite is inexpensive and off-patent. If it works, it could be affordable worldwide. But it is also a compound that doesn’t attract investment from the pharmaceutical companies that usually pay for clinical trials. The next logical steps are to enhance the ferroptosis response, sustain the shift toward M1 macrophages, measure how much chlorite actually reaches brain tumors, replicate the findings independently, test combinations with standard therapies, and design a careful human trial.

For a disease where survival has barely changed in two decades, chlorine dioxide offers a hopeful path that is definitely worth pursuing.

About the co-author:

Mihajlo Krudulj is in his final year studying veterinary medicine in Serbia. During his studies, he has been interested in translational medicine, animal nutrition, and exploring the advances in human and veterinary medicine that would benefit each other. Mihajlo also worked as a scholarship-funded trainee for an animal feed company for three years, and during that time he researched animal and human nutrition as well as potential treatments for rabies. Two years ago, his mother was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer (stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer) which led him to cancer research. His mother is now cancer-free.

Disclosure: This post is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.