Mitch Liester, MD

Mitch Liester, MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch Liester, MD's avatar
Mitch Liester, MD
1d

Hi Lawrence,

I would be very cautious about using chlorine dioxide in the presence of kidney disease due to the risk of increased oxidative stress.

With regard to the excretion of chlorine dioxide, some of the best research we have was done in mice, and it showed that chlorine dioxide is converted to other molecules before it reaches the kidneys. The excretion of metabolites is as follows:

Chloride — ~87%

Chlorite — ~11%

Chlorate — ~2%

Parent ClO₂ — not detected

With regard to kidney disease, there are some initial reports examining potential treatments for kidney disease. These include pectin, Artemisia annua, and taurine.

A preprint found pectin improved kidney function in rats and humans. If you want to send me your email address, I will forward the study to you. My email is: dr.liester@proton.me

Reply
Share
Martinos Gryparis's avatar
Martinos Gryparis
1d

very good research!

concerning survival, I must say that even 1 day of more life is infinitely precious.

concerning effect, i have to say DMSO can trigger higher concentrations in the nervous system, brain included

Reply
Share
2 replies by Mitch Liester, MD and others
15 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mitch Liester, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture