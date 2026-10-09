This post is longer than most I have written. But the topic is important. The conclusions are derived from the evidence, and there is plenty of evidence. Let me know what you think.

Something is unraveling. You may have experienced it in your doctor’s office when you were told your treatment was denied by your insurance company, or in the online comment section under almost any news story, or at the family holiday table where an empty chair sits because your son or sister is no longer speaking with the rest of the family. Trust in institutions is eroding. Political rhetoric has gotten even nastier. Young people report being lonelier and angrier than any generation in recent memory. And acts of violence that once would have shocked us and been soundly condemned are now attracting support.

This isn’t just happening in America. Across the world, from the Philippines to Europe to South Asia, people increasingly describe a system that serves a small, wealthy class while everyone else pays the costs. The symptoms differ from country to country, but the underlying problem is the same. The people at the top play by different rules.

There are many explanations for this decline, and I don’t pretend that any single cause explains all of it. But after working for more than four decades as a psychiatrist, watching patients struggle with addictions that were engineered in corporate marketing departments and battle with insurance companies that delay or prevent care, I have become convinced that one factor deserves far more attention than it gets. That factor is the rise of corporatocracy –a system in which corporations are granted the rights and power of citizens while the human beings who run them are protected from personal consequences.

In this post I trace that pattern from its roots, through the neuroscience of what extreme wealth does to the human brain, and finally to three social consequences that are unfolding around us - radicalization, polarization, and isolation - then I explain what we can do about it.

What Is a Corporatocracy?

A corporatocracy is a society in which large corporations exert so much influence over politics and economics that they essentially shape the rules of the game. The term was popularized by John Perkins in his 2004 book Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, but the phenomenon was around long before Perkins’ book.

In a corporatocracy, elections still take place and courts still function, but the corporations’ agenda is supported through lobbying, campaign finance, regulatory capture, and the revolving door between government agencies and the industries they’re supposed to regulate.

A 2014 analysis found that the preferences of the economic elites and business-oriented interest groups had substantial influence on U.S. policy outcomes, while the preferences of average citizens had little or no influence. Their finding demonstrated something that many Americans already know. The system responds most reliably to those who pay for access.

So, a corporatocracy is not defined by the mere existence of corporations. It is defined by an imbalance: power without personal responsibility.

Persons Without Consequences

In American law, corporations are treated as “persons” for certain purposes. There are reasons for this. For example, corporations need to own property and sign contracts. But notice the imbalance. Corporations receive the rights of a person: to speak, to spend, to petition, etc. Yet when the corporation commits a crime, it can’t go to prison. It pays a fine, usually with shareholders’ money, and goes back to business as usual. Meanwhile, the individuals who actually made the decisions, the owners, board members, and chief executives, often face no personal consequences.

Consider a few examples.

Tobacco

On April 14, 1994, the chief executives of the seven largest U.S. tobacco companies testified before a House subcommittee. They said they did not believe nicotine was addictive. The image became infamous, and internal industry documents later showed that the companies knew about nicotine’s addictive properties for decades. The Justice Department opened a perjury investigation, but no executive was ever charged. Prosecutors concluded that the executives’ use of the word “believe” made a perjury case too difficult to prove. The industry later signed the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement, worth more than $200 billion over 25 years. This was paid by the tobacco companies, but smokers ultimately bore the cost through higher prices. No tobacco CEO went to prison.

Purdue Pharma

In 2007, Purdue and three of its top executives pleaded guilty to federal charges of misbranding OxyContin, resulting in more than $630 million in penalties. The executives pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and received probation and community service rather than prison time. The marketing of OxyContin slowed down, but it didn’t stop. In 2020, Purdue pleaded guilty again, this time to three federal felonies, including defrauding the United States and violating anti-kickback laws. This time they paid $8.3 billion as part of a federal settlement. Members of the Sackler family, who owned the company, agreed to pay $225 million to resolve their civil liability, and neither the family nor the company’s executives admitted to any criminal wrongdoing.

The pharmaceutical industry

Purdue is not an outlier. In 2009, Pfizer agreed to pay $2.3 billion for illegally promoting drugs for unapproved uses. At the time, this was the largest health care fraud settlement in U.S. history. Three years later, GlaxoSmithKline pleaded guilty and paid $3 billion to resolve fraud allegations and its failure to report safety data. Opioid manufacturers and distributors have since agreed to pay over $50 billion more. These numbers sound enormous until you compare them with the revenues these companies earned. For a large pharmaceutical company, a billion-dollar fine functions less as a deterrent than as the cost of doing business.

Social media

In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission imposed a $5 billion penalty on Facebook for privacy violations. This was a record at the time. In March 2026, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google’s YouTube negligent for designing platforms that harmed a young woman who became a compulsive user as a child. Five months later, Meta agreed to pay $18 billion to settle claims that it deliberately designed addictive features and concealed what it knew about harm to teenagers. That settlement is a fraction of Meta’s 2025 revenue of $201 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, who controls the majority of the company’s voting power, remains its chief executive.

The People at the Top Walk Away

The pattern is clear. The corporation pays a fine, which is minuscule compared with its profits, and the people who ran the corporation escape with minimal or no consequences –and often a very large payout.

Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people. A federal judge described Boeing’s conduct as possibly the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history. Yet in November 2025 this same judge approved the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the criminal case. He wrote that he disagreed with the dismissal but he lacked the authority to stop it. Dennis Muilenburg, who was Boeing’s CEO during both crashes, was fired in late 2019 and left with roughly $62 million in compensation and pension benefits. He later paid $1 million to settle SEC charges that he misled investors about the plane’s safety. That is less than 2% of his exit package.

The 2008 U.S. financial crisis wiped out trillions of dollars in household wealth and cost millions of families their homes. Only one Wall Street banker went to prison. The executives of the institutions that required taxpayer bailouts kept their fortunes.

And no member of the Sackler family has ever been criminally charged for the opioid epidemic, a point I will return to later.

It doesn’t have to be this way. In 2020, Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison after a jury convicted him of racketeering conspiracy for coming up with a scheme to bribe doctors into prescribing a fentanyl spray. Prosecutors described a conspiracy that was run by the man in charge of the company. The Kapoor case proves that executives can be held personally accountable when prosecutors choose to pursue them. However, this rarely happens.

Profit Above All, and What It Does to the Brain

In 1970, economist Milton Friedman published an essay in The New York Times Magazine arguing that the social responsibility of business is to increase its profits. That opinion soon became gospel in boardrooms and business schools, and compensation for executives was increasingly tied to their company’s share price. Profit is not inherently evil. But when profit becomes the only goal, and when the individuals pursuing it face little personal risk, we have to ask how this unending pursuit of profit affects the people at the top.

As I have written previously, neuroscience offers a disturbing answer.

The wanting machine

The brain’s reward system distinguishes between “wanting” and “liking,” and the two can become dangerously disconnected. A chemical called dopamine drives wanting, along with craving and pursuit. With repeated exposure to a rewarding stimulus, the wanting system becomes sensitized even as the pleasure, or “liking” system, stays flat or decreases.

Similar to addictive drugs, money affects the brain’s reward system. A brain imaging study has shown that the anticipation and receiving of money activates the same reward pathway in the brain as addictive drugs. The first million produces a surge of dopamine. The hundredth million produces craving for the next. The ultra-wealthy may not enjoy their tenth billion more than their first, but they may want it more.

The empathy brake

A part of the brain known as the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (VMPFC) sits just behind the forehead. This part of the brain integrates emotional signals about others into moral judgment. When this region is damaged, people become more willing to harm others to get what they want. They understand that they are causing suffering, but their emotional brake doesn’t work.

You don’t need brain damage to weaken that brake. Research has found that people with more money show less compassion for others’ suffering, and more unethical behavior. For example, drivers of expensive cars are more likely to cut off other drivers and pedestrians. Even subtly reminding people of money makes them less helpful to others. This is known as the “power paradox.” The empathy and social intelligence that help people rise to power tend to erode once they have a lot of money.

Now, these findings are not true of every wealthy person. Many affluent people are very generous. But the majority of evidence from neuroscience, laboratory experiments, and real-world behavior is difficult to dismiss. The relentless pursuit of money and power tends to increase craving and reduce empathy.

In the field of psychiatry we understand that in addiction, the substance changes the brain, and the changed brain then chases the substance. It turns out that money, which lights up the same brain circuits as illicit drugs, causes similar changes to the brain.

From Diminished Empathy to Harm at a Larger Scale

Now combine three ingredients: (1) an organization whose primary goal is profit; (2) leaders whose reward circuitry has been trained by years of monetary reinforcement and whose empathy has been blunted by power; and (3) a legal structure that converts personal wrongdoing into corporate fines. The result is harm to others.

According to court filings by the Massachusetts attorney general, Richard Sackler of Purdue Pharma wrote in an email that the company needed to “hammer on the abusers in every way possible.” He viewed the people who had become addicted to his company’s medicine as “abusers.”

In corporate structures, decisions are often made in committees. Harms are measured as statistics. Victims are distant and abstract. The executive who approves an aggressive sales target never meets the teenager who overdoses, the patient whose claim is denied, or the family that boards the defective airplane. And when the penalty eventually arrives, it is paid by the corporation, not the executives who made the decisions.

The consequences of this pattern are not limited to the victims of the defective or dangerous products. They ripple outward through society in predictable ways. Here are three examples.

Consequence One: Radicalization

When people come to believe that the system will never hold the powerful accountable, a small minority decides to do it themselves. This is a dangerous consequence of corporatocracy, and I want to discuss it carefully, because understanding radicalization is not the same as excusing it.

The Unabomber and the Harvard Experiments

Ted Kaczynski entered Harvard on a scholarship in 1958 at the age of 16. He was a mathematical prodigy who was not emotionally ready for college. From 1959 to 1962, he was one of 22 undergraduates enrolled in a study led by a Harvard psychologist. As a 2000 article in The Atlantic documented, this study was designed to measure how people respond to stress. Students wrote essays describing their personal philosophies and were then subjected to interrogations that the psychologist himself characterized as “vehement, sweeping, and personally abusive.” The sessions were filmed, and the students’ reactions of anger and humiliation were later played back to them. Kaczynski spent an estimated 200 hours in the study over three years.

The psychologist who ran this study had worked for the Office of Strategic Services, the World War II precursor to the CIA, and some people have suggested his research was connected to the CIA’s MKUltra program. What is certain is that a vulnerable teenager was subjected to years of deliberate psychological humiliation by a powerful, prestigious institution, without true informed consent, in research that would never pass an ethics review today. Some believe it was at Harvard that Kaczynski began to fantasize about revenge.

Over the next two decades, Kaczynski mailed and planted bombs that killed three people and injured 23 others. His manifesto attacked the “industrial-technological system” and the large organizations, corporate and governmental, that he believed stripped individuals of autonomy. Among those he killed were an advertising executive and the president of a timber industry lobbying group.

Kaczynski’s psychiatric history is complex, and he rejected the idea that the Harvard experiments were responsible for his behavior. But as a psychiatrist, I recognize the pattern his story illustrates - abuse by a powerful, unaccountable institution, followed by grievance, followed by an ideology that gives the grievance a target, followed by violence. That sequence appears again and again in the radicalization literature.

The Killing of Brian Thompson

On December 4, 2024, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare and a father of two, was shot and killed on a Manhattan sidewalk as he walked to his company’s investor conference. On August 14, 2026, Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to two federal stalking charges and admitted to the shooting. In court, he said that he had acted after years of severe pain from a broken back, struggles with the health insurance system, and witnessing similar experiences of countless others. Federal prosecutors have said they will seek life in prison at his sentencing in December.

What was perhaps more disturbing than the crime itself was the public reaction to it. In a poll taken shortly after the shooting, 68% of voters called the killing unacceptable. However, 41% of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 called it acceptable. Online, Mangione was turned into a folk hero. This demonstrates that a large share of our young people believe that the legitimate channels for accountability are not working.

Let me be clear. Brian Thompson was a human being, a husband and a father, and he was murdered. Nothing about the health insurance industry’s unfairness justifies his murder. But if we want to prevent the next killing, we have to understand why so many people found this one acceptable rather than horrifying.

Other Faces of Radicalization

Mangione is not alone. On July 28, 2025, a 27-year-old former high school football player named Shane Tamura drove from Las Vegas to 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan, the building that houses the National Football League’s headquarters, and killed four people before taking his own life. In a note, he claimed to suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy and blamed the NFL, accusing the league of concealing the dangers of football in favor of profits. Whatever caused him to act as he did, he described his frustration in the same language as the previous two examples: a powerful organization that profited from harm and was never held accountable.

This same pattern appears when the powerful are political rather than corporate. In September 2025, young people in Nepal, who were enraged by a government ban on social media platforms and by viral posts showing politicians’ children flaunting lavish lifestyles in one of Asia’s poorest countries, took to the streets. Within days, dozens were dead, the parliament and Supreme Court were set on fire, and the prime minister resigned.

These are not isolated events. The 2025 Edelman Trust Barometer, which surveys tens of thousands of people across 28 countries, found that a majority of respondents report a moderate or high sense of grievance against business, government, and the wealthy, and that roughly four in ten approve of hostile activism, including spreading disinformation, threatening, or committing violence to stimulate change. Among younger adults, the figure is even higher. Grievance, combined with perceived immunity at the top and online amplification, is fertile ground for violence.

Consequence Two: Polarization

The second consequence is polarization, and the corporations that are most responsible for this problem are the ones that built our modern information environment.

The business model of social media is simple: capture attention and sell it to advertisers. Algorithms optimized for engagement learn quickly that outrage engages. In a study of more than half a million tweets, researchers found that each moral-emotional word in a post increased its spread by roughly 20%. A large analysis of social media platforms found strong echo chamber effects. Social platform users tend to communicate with like-minded people, particularly on platforms such as Facebook whose feeds are driven by algorithms. In 2021, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen disclosed internal research showing the company knew that changes to its algorithm were rewarding divisive and angry content.

Social media didn’t invent polarization. Cable news and talk radio were driving it long before Facebook existed. But engagement-optimized social media platforms turned a slow drizzle into a flood, and they did so because divisiveness and anger are profitable.

Maria Ressa and the Philippines

No one has documented this more powerfully than the Filipina-American journalist Maria Ressa, who shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.

In her 2022 book, How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for Our Future, Ressa describes how Facebook, which is used by 95%-97% of Filipino internet users, became a way for supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte to spread disinformation. She repeatedly showed Facebook how the platform was being weaponized and, by her account, was largely ignored by a company that was more interested in profit than in protecting the public.

After a pro-Duterte celebrity attacked her on Facebook Live, she received roughly 90 hate messages an hour. She was later convicted of “cyberlibel” and faced the possibility of more than a century in prison on charges that human rights groups said were politically motivated.

Ressa’s central argument is that the Philippines was a test case for the rest of the world. The same tactics - involving coordinated networks, emotionally charged lies, and relentless attacks on journalists - later appeared in elections and referendums across the West.

The consequences for her own country have been profound. Duterte’s “war on drugs” left thousands dead. International Criminal Court prosecutors have said the toll may be as high as 30,000. Duterte was arrested in March 2025 and is being detained in The Hague, where his crimes against humanity trial is scheduled to start on November 30, 2026. Meanwhile, Filipino citizens and political parties have split into bitterly polarized camps.

That is what polarization ultimately does. It doesn’t just create disagreement. It destroys the common ground that allows disagreements to be resolved.

Consequence Three: Isolation

The third consequence is the one I see most often in my office: isolation.

A 2025 survey found that 38% of people are currently estranged from at least one family member. This could be a sibling (24%), a parent (16%), a child (10%), or a grandparent or grandchild. An earlier survey found that 27% of American adults were estranged from a relative. Whichever figure you prefer, we are talking about tens of millions of fractured families.

Politics appears to be one of the biggest divisive factors. A 2024 poll found that 42% of people said politics was the main factor keeping family members apart. Political and religious disagreements were also among the reasons given for estrangement in the aforementioned 2025 survey.

My hypothesis, and I want to be clear that it is a hypothesis, is that the polarization manufactured by social media platforms is spilling into our family relationships. When algorithms show us the most extreme version of “the other side” day after day, we begin to see the people who disagree with us not as having a different opinion, but as being dangerous people. When a parent or sibling turns out to be one of “them,” then cutting them off feels more like self-protection than loss. Social media also normalizes estrangement by posting “no contact” stories online and describing estrangement as a healthy choice.

Many factors besides polarization contribute to estrangement. These include abuse, addiction, betrayal, and mental illness. And sometimes the choice to leave one’s family is the best available option. But the influence of social media is powerful and the polarization caused by social media is a huge contributor to the disruption of families that I see every day in my office.

The cost of isolation is enormous. In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General described an “epidemic of loneliness,” and warned that a lack of social connection is associated with health risks that are comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. This is a tragedy. And there is another problem. Isolated, embittered people are the most vulnerable to radicalization.

The Solution: Personal Accountability

If the problem is power without responsibility, the solution is to reconnect the two. Fining corporations doesn’t work, for two reasons. First, the penalty is paid by the wrong people. The shareholders, employees, and customers bear the burden of these fines rather than the decision makers. Second, executives can treat fines as a cost of doing business. The leaders of corporations and the politicians who enable them must face personal consequences for the decisions they make when they know these decisions will cause harm. They shouldn’t be allowed to avoid consequences by arranging for their corporation to pay fines, no matter how large the payment.

The Sackler Lesson

No case illustrates the failure of corporate-only penalties better than Purdue Pharma. An audit found that the Sackler family withdrew nearly $11 billion from the company between 2008 and 2018. This was more than eight times what they had taken in the previous 13 years. These withdrawals increased after Purdue’s 2007 guilty plea, as the legal threat grew. Some of the money was sent to trusts and holding companies in offshore accounts in the British Virgin Islands and Luxembourg.

Purdue then declared bankruptcy, shielding itself from thousands of lawsuits. An earlier settlement would have given the Sacklers broad immunity from future claims. But in 2024, the Supreme Court struck down that arrangement. A revised $7.4 billion agreement took effect in May 2026. It ended the family’s ownership of Purdue, prevented them from selling opioids in the United States, and required the public release of more than 30 million documents. Those are the results of years of work by attorneys general. But the Sacklers’ contribution of up to $7 billion is paid out over 15 years, during which their wealth can continue to grow. No family member has been criminally charged.

The Same Story, Industry After Industry

The tobacco executives who testified under oath that nicotine was not addictive were never charged. Boeing’s CEO walked away with about $62 million. The bankers whose firms required a taxpayer bailout kept their bonuses. Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline paid billions, but no senior executive went to prison. Meta will pay $17 billion, and its controlling shareholder remains in charge. The pattern is so repetitive that it can no longer be ignored.

What Real Accountability Would Look Like

None of the following requires a revolution. Each builds on legal principles that are already in place.

• Use and expand the responsible corporate officer doctrine. In United States v. Park (1975), the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a supermarket chain’s president for food safety violations he was in a position to prevent, even without proof that he personally intended them. That principle should be applied far more aggressively in drug safety, product safety, and consumer protection cases.

• Stop letting repeat offenders buy their way out. Deferred and non-prosecution agreements should not be available to companies that have already violated a prior agreement, and every corporate settlement should require prosecutors to document whether individual charges were considered and why they were or were not brought.

• Make executives pay with their own money. The SEC now requires listed companies to pay back erroneously awarded incentive compensation. That principle should extend to money earned through misconduct that causes public harm.

• Stop executives from hiding their earnings in offshore accounts. Strengthen fraudulent transfer laws so that money moved out of a company in anticipation of liability can be recovered, and enforce the Supreme Court’s ruling that bankruptcy can’t be used to grant immunity to people who never filed for bankruptcy themselves.

• Make corporate executives personally responsible for their decisions. The United Kingdom requires financial firms to designate specific individuals who are personally accountable for specific areas of risk. A similar approach could be adopted in the U.S.

• Take sworn testimony seriously. When executives mislead Congress under oath, they should be charged with perjury rather than allowed to go free.

• Hold politicians to the same standard. Ban individual stock trading by members of Congress, lengthen cooling-off periods before regulators can work for the industries they regulated, and pursue campaign finance reforms that reduce the influence of corporate money.

A Word About Violence

I want to state this as plainly as I can. I am not advocating for violence of any kind. Violence is wrong. It destroys innocent lives, including the lives of families, bystanders, and police officers who had nothing to do with any corporate decision. And it is self-defeating. Every act of violence hands the powerful a justification to dismiss legitimate grievances as extremism, to expand surveillance, and to claim that reformers are dangerous. The killing of Brian Thompson did not reform the health insurance industry. It produced more security details, a grieving widow and two fatherless children, and a young man facing life in prison.

Violence undermines the very movement it claims to serve. The meaningful reforms in American history, from tobacco control to civil rights to workplace safety, came through litigation, legislation, investigative journalism, and sustained public pressure. Those tools are slower, but they work, and they leave behind institutions that are stronger rather than weaker. What I am advocating for is constructive change through social awareness and legal action. We need a change in our system so that the leaders of corporations are held personally accountable and responsible for the actions of the companies they control.

Conclusion

Civilizations rarely collapse in a single dramatic moment. More often, they erode, as trust drains away and people stop believing that the rules apply to everyone. When citizens conclude that the powerful can poison, defraud, and addict them without consequence, some turn to violence, many turn against one another, and still more simply withdraw. Radicalization, polarization, and isolation are not separate crises. They are three expressions of the same underlying problem.

The good news is that the problem has a cause we can name, and a solution we already understand. We do not need to tear anything down. We need to demand, through our courts, our legislatures, our votes, and our voices, that the human beings who make decisions in the name of a corporation answer for those decisions as human beings. A corporation may be viewed as a person in the eyes of the law. But it is time for the people who run it to be treated as persons, too.

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