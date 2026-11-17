Co-author: Mihajlo Krudulj

Cancer is already one of the world’s most common causes of death, and the number of cases is expected to increase. In 2024, about 20.6 million people were diagnosed with cancer and 9.8 million died because of it. Statistics show that 1 in 5 people develop cancer in a lifetime. About 1 in 9 men and 1 in 13 women die from cancer. If nothing else changes except the size and age of the population, new cases are projected to reach 34.4 million by 2050. That’s a 67% increase.

One approach that is already being used to treat cancer involves raising oxidative stress. Oxidative stress occurs when a cell makes more reactive oxygen species (ROS) than its defenses can handle. The common ROS are superoxide, hydrogen peroxide, and the hydroxyl radical. At a moderate level, these molecules act as signals and help a cell grow. They also help fight off infections caused by bacteria and viruses by destroying these pathogens. They accomplish this by pulling electrons off the bacteria and viruses until they are destroyed.

When ROS reach higher levels, and the cell is not able to inactivate them fast enough, they damage parts of the cell, including the mitochondria, proteins, and DNA. If the level of ROS continues to rise, the cell can die (see figure below).

Radiation therapy relies upon that same process. An X-ray or gamma-ray beam is directed at cancer cells. Those cells produce ROS, including the hydroxyl radical, and those radicals damage DNA and other molecules. The injury is not confined to the tumor. Oxidative damage can spread to neighboring cells. Irradiated cells can also keep making reactive oxygen and nitrogen species later, as metabolism and inflammation change. Depending on the dose and the type of radiation, the cell’s defenses may not keep up.

Many chemotherapy drugs raise ROS too, and this rise is part of how they damage cancer cells. So it’s fair to say that radiation and many chemotherapy drugs can kill cancer cells by increasing ROS.

Cancer cells often start closer to a toxic limit than healthy cells do. The proposed reason is that cancer cells divide fast, change how they make energy, and often have damaged mitochondria. Those factors can raise the background level of ROS. A further increase might then push a cancer cell over the limit of what it can handle.

Too much oxidative damage to mitochondria can start apoptosis, which is known as “cellular suicide.” If the fats in cell membranes are oxidized faster than they can be repaired, the cell can die by ferroptosis. So whereas moderate oxidative stress can help a tumor, excessive oxidative stress can kill it.

The amount of ROS that cancer cells can tolerate changes as the cancer adapts. Many cancer cells start producing more antioxidants so they can tolerate a higher level of ROS. A cancer cell that has already built up antioxidants may not die when oxidative stress rises a little more, and it may become harder to kill. That is one reason a cancer treatment can work at first and then fail later.

The number of cancer cases is rising, mostly because populations are growing and aging. Death rates are much higher in older people, and some cancers are also becoming deadlier in younger adults. Existing treatments have lowered death rates and cured many early cancers, but they fail against others and injure healthy tissue. Radiation and many chemotherapy drugs raise ROS until the cell cannot repair the damage. Increasing oxidative stress can kill cancer cells that are already near their limit, and some experiments have demonstrated that increasing ROS can destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. It doesn’t follow that every oxidant, at every dose, will kill every cancer. But the fact that some cancers do respond to this approach suggests we need to look for more ways to increase ROS. In Part 2, we will take a look at three products that do just that.