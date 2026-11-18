Co-author: Mihajlo Krudulj

A water-treatment molecule, a medicine for parasites, and an herbal treatment for malaria each have anti-cancer effects. One common mechanism connects them: increasing oxidative stress.

Cancer cells grow and divide faster than normal cells, so they burn fuel faster. That fast metabolism produces chemical byproducts known as reactive oxygen species, or ROS.

ROS can help the body fight viruses and bacteria, but too many of them damage proteins, fats, and DNA. This can result in the death of cells.

Cancer cells have higher levels of ROS than healthy cells. They survive these extra ROS by building strong antioxidant defenses. Those defenses soak up any extra ROS, which creates a therapeutic opportunity. If cancer cells are already working near the limit of oxidative stress they can tolerate, adding more oxidative stress may push them past that limit, and they will die. A normal cell, with fewer ROS and more antioxidant capacity, may tolerate the same increase in ROS and survive. Scientists have been studying this idea — killing cancer cells by raising ROS — for almost two decades.

This is not the only way cancer cells die, but it may be one of the most important. Radiation therapy, some chemotherapy drugs, and several other anti-cancer treatments all work by increasing ROS. This increase in oxidative stress damages cancer cells beyond what they can repair.

The rest of this post examines three very different substances that work similarly. These are:

(1) Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂), a chemical used to disinfect drinking water, which has also been used to treat COVID-19, diabetic foot ulcers, sepsis, and cancer.

(2) Ivermectin, a medicine approved for parasitic infections that has been reported to treat COVID-19 and cancer.

(3) Artemisia annua (sweet wormwood), a malaria medicine that has been used to treat COVID-19 and cancer.

How do these agents work?

Cancer cells maintain a high level of ROS, including hydrogen peroxide. These ROS are known as oxidants because they pull electrons off other molecules. Oxidants are inactivated by antioxidants, which donate electrons. Strategies used to kill cancer cells include increasing ROS, reducing antioxidants, or both. This causes a condition known as oxidative stress.

Chlorine dioxide reduces antioxidants and lets hydrogen peroxide build up inside cancer cells. Ivermectin increases ROS by causing mitochondria to leak ROS. Artemisinin releases iron in cancer cells, resulting in cell death.

How cells protect themselves

ROS and antioxidants

ROS come in several forms, and two are relevant here. The first is hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂), which is the same chemical you may find in your medicine cabinet. The second is the hydroxyl radical (•OH), which is much more aggressive and damages almost anything it touches.

Cells respond to oxidative stress by using enzymes and antioxidants. The first is catalase, an enzyme that breaks hydrogen peroxide down into water and oxygen. The second is glutathione, which is the cell’s main antioxidant. You can think of it as a sponge that soaks up ROS. Cells build glutathione from three amino acids: cysteine, glycine, and glutamate.

To keep making glutathione, cells need a steady supply of cysteine. A protein in the cell membrane called SLC7A11 brings cysteine into the cell.

An enzyme called GPX4 uses glutathione to repair damage to the fats in the cell membrane. Many cancers make extra copies of SLC7A11 and GPX4 to keep up with the ROS they produce.

Ferroptosis

In 2012, scientists described a new form of cell death called ferroptosis. When iron inside a cell collides with hydrogen peroxide, the reaction produces hydroxyl radicals. Those radicals attack the fats in the cell membrane, and the damage spreads. If GPX4 cannot repair it fast enough, the membrane falls apart and the cell dies.

Ferroptosis can be triggered in three ways: more free iron, more hydrogen peroxide, or weaker repair. A protein called NCOA4 binds to ferritin and releases iron that is stored in the cell. More NCOA4 activity means more free iron and a higher risk of ferroptosis.

Disulfidptosis

In 2023, researchers described another way cells die. They called it disulfidptosis. It happens in cancer cells that have many SLC7A11 proteins and are suddenly cut off from sugar. Those cells pull in large amounts of sulfur-containing material. Processing it requires NADPH, a molecule that is made mostly from sugar. Without sugar, NADPH runs out and sulfur atoms then stick together when they shouldn’t. Those abnormal disulfide bonds cross-link the proteins of the cell’s internal skeleton, and the skeleton collapses.

The same protein transporter that protects a cancer cell from ferroptosis can also make it vulnerable to disulfidptosis. Ferroptosis is a failure to protect fats, while disulfidptosis is a failure to manage sulfur. Both are forms of oxidative stress.

Three substances, one proposed mechanism

1. Chlorine dioxide

The chemistry

Chlorine dioxide is a gas that dissolves in water. It is best known for disinfecting drinking water. Unlike household bleach, which reacts with almost everything, chlorine dioxide is very selective. It reacts quickly with only a few molecules, especially sulfur-containing molecules such as cysteine and glutathione. In the body it quickly turns into chlorite, which can also oxidize molecules. Studies from the 1980s found that these chemicals lower glutathione in the blood of animals. That was an early finding that suggested they can reduce cancer cells’ defenses.

A brain-cancer study

A new study, published in October 2026, comes from scientists in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota. They tested chlorine dioxide on glioblastoma, which is one of the deadliest brain cancers. Here’s what they found:

1. Chlorine dioxide raised ROS, mainly hydrogen peroxide, and the increase was greater in glioblastoma cells than in normal brain cells.

2. In cancer cells, but not in normal cells, chlorine dioxide reduced catalase, an enzyme that breaks down hydrogen peroxide. When that enzyme was reduced, hydrogen peroxide built up.

3. Treated cancer cells had more free iron and more membrane damage.

4. After treatment with chlorine dioxide, genes that bring in and release iron were more active. Genes whose products protect the cell were less active. When the researchers turned off either the iron-releasing gene or a hydrogen-peroxide-making gene, chlorine dioxide lost most of its killing power.

5. Mice with brain tumors given chlorine dioxide by mouth had smaller tumors and lived longer with no reported signs of liver, kidney, or other organ damage.

6. Chlorine dioxide shifted white blood cells known as macrophages toward a cancer-fighting mode rather than a cancer-helping mode.

This study is useful because it connects chlorine dioxide to two current ideas in cancer research: ferroptosis and the immune system.

2. Ivermectin

What is ivermectin?

Ivermectin is a medicine used to treat certain parasitic infections. It is not approved to treat cancer. But there is laboratory evidence and anecdotal reports that describe how it may treat cancer. There’s also a set of mouse experiments and one early human trial exploring this treatment.

Ivermectin raises ROS

Laboratory research has found ivermectin increases ROS. This causes apoptosis — a form of cell death. In brain cancer cells, ivermectin raised ROS. The effect was reversed in cells treated with antioxidants.

Does an antioxidant save the cell?

A rise in ROS doesn’t prove that ROS kill the cancer cells. One way to test whether they do is to add an antioxidant. If ROS levels fall and the cells survive, oxidative stress was necessary to kill the cancer cells.

This has been shown to work in several studies. In two colorectal cancer cell lines, ivermectin raised levels of ROS in the cancer cells. N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is an antioxidant that improved the survival of the cancer cells and lowered levels of ROS. In esophageal squamous cancer cells, NAC blocked the increase in ROS and the shift toward cell-death proteins. In kidney cancer cells, NAC reversed ivermectin’s effect on their growth.

3. Artemisia annua and artemisinin

A malaria drug that raises iron

Artemisinin was discovered in the plant Artemisia annua in the 1970s and became one of the world’s most important malaria medicines. Its chemistry explains why it may also kill cancer cells. The molecule contains a link between two oxygen atoms. When that link collides with iron, it breaks and releases damaging free radicals.

Cancer cells often take up more iron than normal cells because they need it to grow. In 1995, scientists showed that artemisinin plus an iron supplement slowed tumor growth in rats.

Artemisinin and ferroptosis

Once ferroptosis was described, artemisinin fit the pattern. When scientists blocked ferroptosis or removed iron, artemisinin drugs lost much of their power to kill cancer cells. Other studies found that these drugs unlock stored iron and reduce antioxidants. A 2026 review of 66 studies concluded that ferroptosis is the main way artemisinin compounds kill cancer cells.

Patients and pets

In 2002, doctors in India treated a 72-year-old man with throat cancer using an iron supplement plus artemisinin. After two months, the tumor had shrunk by about 70 percent, and his voice, swallowing, appetite, and weight improved. He lived for about 20 months after his symptoms began, and then he died of pneumonia. This is just one patient, and it doesn’t prove the treatment worked. But it supports the idea that when iron is taken with artemisinin, it may help treat cancer by causing ferroptosis.

In 2014, a veterinarian and a German pharmacologist treated one cat and three dogs that had aggressive connective-tissue cancers. After surgery, the animals took capsules of powdered Artemisia annua, and they were also given iron. All four lived 26 to 40 months without the cancer coming back. Dogs with this cancer who were treated by surgery alone typically live about 7 to 12 months.

The strongest human study involved people who were about to have surgery for colon or rectal cancer. They took either artemisinin or a placebo for two weeks, without knowing which. Over about three and a half years, the cancer came back in one person in the artemisinin group and six in the placebo group.

A study of 23 dogs with cancers that could not be removed by surgery found that artemisinin was mostly well tolerated and helpful in some dogs. These results are encouraging.

What they may have in common

The common feature of these three treatments is that they each cause oxidative overload (see image below). A treatment that increases ROS, or that reduces the antioxidants that neutralize them, can kill cancer cells by pushing that imbalance past a breaking point. Chlorine dioxide, ivermectin, and artemisinin each have been shown to do this.

The bottom line

Increasing oxidative stress may be one of the primary ways to kill a cancer cell that is already near its antioxidant limit. Chlorine dioxide, ivermectin, and artemisinin each can increase oxidative stress. Chlorine dioxide reduces glutathione and raises hydrogen peroxide. Ivermectin raises ROS. Artemisinin releases iron and causes cancer cells to die from ferroptosis.

Cheap, older substances that can’t be patented rarely attract drug-company funding. That is why universities and private sources of funding must work together to fund studies exploring these treatments. Our lives, or the lives of our loved ones, may depend upon it.

This essay is for education only. It is not medical advice. Anyone considering any cancer treatment should do so under the care of a qualified physician.

Key terms

Antioxidant. A molecule that neutralizes ROS.

Apoptosis. An orderly, built-in way for a cell to self-destruct.

Disulfidptosis. Cell death caused by sulfur atoms gluing the cell’s skeleton proteins together.

Enzyme. A protein that speeds up a chemical reaction.

Ferroptosis. Cell death driven by iron and oxidative damage to membrane fats.

Glioblastoma. The most common aggressive cancer that starts in the brain.

Glutathione. The cell’s main antioxidant sponge, made partly from cysteine.

Oxidative stress. Damage that builds up when ROS outrun the antioxidants that neutralize them.

ROS. Reactive oxygen species. Oxygen-based molecules that can signal, or, in excess, damage a cell.