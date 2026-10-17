Mitch Liester, MD

Mitch Liester, MD

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Mitch Liester, MD
Oct 20

Thanks for your comment. Yes, medical professionals are not a well organized group, and many seem to have lost the capacity for critical thinking. Many of my colleagues now are more concerned about making loads of money so they can retire and getting enough time off work for vacation, rather than finding ways to improve the quality of the care they provide their patients or standing up to the forces that are shaping the medical field. Many of the best doctors are indeed being "taken out" of healthcare, as you point out. Presenting a united front may be the best chance for constructive change, as you suggest, but it's not clear how to create this. Do you have any more thoughts about this?

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Mitch Liester, MD's avatar
Mitch Liester, MD
Oct 17

Thanks Sue. I appreciate the support and will try to balance my venting with other information that I hope will be helpful!

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