This post is a little different from my previous ones. Please forgive me while I rant just a bit.

Today I spent 15-20 minutes (it felt like an hour) talking to a pharmacist at a mail-order pharmacy. She doesn’t know me or my patient, but she was questioning why I was prescribing certain medications for my patient. She wanted to know my patient’s diagnoses, and she wanted to know why I was providing the medicines at the time of day that was specified on the prescription. She wanted to know if I was doing drug toxicology screens (urine drug screens) on my 72-year-old patient with no history of drug abuse. She wanted to know if I was taking vital signs on my patient. She wanted to know if I was aware of the patient’s history of heart disease….

When I asked, “What history of heart disease?”…she looked at her computer and said there was no record of heart disease, but the computer had alerted her that due to the patient’s age, she was at risk for heart disease. She then went on to challenge nearly every medical decision I was making about my patient and recommended changing the types of medication and the dosing schedule for my patient. I was infuriated!

I don’t mind a pharmacist asking questions about prescriptions. In fact I appreciate it when they call me to confirm a prescription that they have questions about. This is a helpful system of checks and balances that ensures physicians don’t make mistakes that could harm their patients. What I do mind is when a pharmacist questions my medical decisions. Pharmacists are not medical doctors and they have never treated my patients, or probably any patients, for that matter.

Now, I generally like pharmacists. I have many good friends and neighbors who are pharmacists. So why did I get so upset today with this particular pharmacist?



I can tell you that in the last six months or so, I have encountered more and more pharmacists questioning my prescriptions, and even refusing to fill prescriptions for my patients. Pharmacists don’t prescribe medications. But they have been telling me that they are uncomfortable filling the prescriptions that I have prescribed. Some patients have been on these medications for years, or even decades. They have been taking the same doses, without side effects, and have benefited from these medicines. So why are they questioning the prescriptions, and sometimes even refusing to fill them?

Many of these pharmacists work for large pharmacy companies. That doesn’t give them the right to challenge a physician’s medical decisions. But I can tell you that this is happening with increasing frequency. I’m spending more and more time talking pharmacists off the ledge because they’re afraid to fill prescriptions for my patients. Some pharmacists even refuse to fill prescriptions. What in the world is happening?



I can tell you that the pharmacist I spoke with today works for a mail-order pharmacy that is owned by a large health insurance company. Is there a conflict of interest there? Is it possible that the insurance company that owns the pharmacy doesn’t want to pay for certain medications and therefore is trying to pressure physicians to change their treatment, not because it’s better for the patient, but because it saves them money? I wonder.

I recently spoke with another pharmacist who told me the DEA is now auditing all of their prescriptions for controlled substances. If the DEA thinks they’re filling too many prescriptions, the pharmacist is being threatened with losing their license and having their pharmacy shut down. This is not because of any wrongdoing on the part of the pharmacy, the patient, or the physician, but rather an effort to reduce the number of controlled substance prescriptions being filled.



When I spoke with the pharmacist today, she didn’t ask about my patient in terms of her psychosocial history, any prior medications she had tried and failed, her family history, what stressors she was dealing with in her life, her use of caffeine or alcohol, if she exercises, any treatment approaches we are currently using or have tried in the past. She just wanted me to fit my treatment to her computer algorithm. This is not good!

When medicine shifts from being a healing profession that is based upon a personal relationship between a physician and a patient to a field that is dominated by providers who exclusively follow computer algorithms that are generated by insurance companies or politicians, we are all in deep trouble. And this is happening more and more often. Doctors are being told how to treat patients, and if they deviate from the algorithms, they are punished, sometimes severely, even losing their careers and their medical licenses. Just look at what happened to amazing doctors like Pierre Kory and Paul Marik. These are some of the most outstanding physicians and human beings I’ve ever known, and their careers were destroyed. They were not doing anything unethical or illegal. They were practicing medicine within the guidelines written by the FDA. But, they were helping their patients in ways that other doctors hadn’t yet figured out. They weren’t following the algorithms.

I have many physician friends who are now encouraging their children to stay away from the field of medicine. They see how the medical field is being captured by outside agencies and is being destroyed by an overreliance on algorithms. I am not opposed to algorithms. They have an important role in medicine. But they should be a starting point, not a mandate. People are individuals. We don’t all respond the way computer algorithms predict we will. Computer algorithms don’t provide individualized treatment.

It’s time we start pushing back. If we don’t, our healthcare system will become even more deeply mired in treatments that don’t work for many of us, or even cause us harm. This is becoming a healthcare crisis.

I am a medical provider with over 40 years of experience and I have treated thousands of patients. I have worked in academic centers. I’ve been on the medical faculty of two major medical schools. I have worked in state hospitals, private hospitals, community hospitals, community psychiatric centers, boarding homes, nursing homes, as well as in private practice.

I wonder how many patients these corporate pharmacists have treated. Yet, they are trying to tell me I have to change my treatment with my patients because their computer says it’s the right thing to do. If your pharmacist won’t fill your prescriptions, ask them why. If they tell you the doctor is not doing what they’re supposed to do, ask your doctor to call the pharmacist, and push back. If we don’t, we may all become subject to algorithmic decisions made by computers and spineless corporate employees rather than personalized decisions made by caring physicians who are trying to do what is right for us, despite the growing obstacles they face.

Sorry for the rant, but I needed to vent!



When I started writing this Substack, I did it because I wanted to share what I was learning about our healthcare system and the problems that are happening due to greed and corruption within the system. I wanted to disseminate information so that people will have the information they need to make informed decisions about their own healthcare choices.

But I’ve now discovered another reason for writing these posts. This is a place where I am able to vent when I can’t take the corruption and greed of the system any longer. My poor wife has put up with enough of my rants! So when I see or experience problems with the medical field, I am going to continue writing about them and sharing my experiences with you. I only hope this is useful to you. Thanks for reading my posts.