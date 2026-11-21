Co-authors: Mihajlo Krudulj and Teresa Carr, DVM

Just last month, workers at an egg farm in southwestern Illinois began killing nearly a million hens. The birds were destroyed because a virus had gotten inside the barns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) struck an egg facility in Clinton County, Illinois, affecting 934,600 birds. The farm is operated by Rose Acre Farms, the country’s second-largest producer of eggs. Illinois state veterinarian Dr. Mark Ernst said the flock had already been “depopulated” (i.e., the hens were killed) and that crews were still working on disposal and disinfection. He also noted that outbreaks tend to spike during the spring and fall when birds are migrating.

Illinois is not alone. Over the previous 30 days, the USDA counted 27 commercial and backyard flocks infected with HPAI, affecting 1.32 million birds, with active cases in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, the Dakotas, Nebraska, and Kansas.

The current strategy against animal pandemics is reactive rather than proactive. When birds get sick with a virus, they either die or are killed. Then the barns are cleaned and everyone waits for the next migration season. What if we could stop more of these viruses before they reach the animals in the first place? Several studies suggest that an inexpensive antimicrobial — chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) — deserves a closer look.

Depopulation of turkeys after a bird flu detection in Revadim, Israel. Photo: Roee Shpernik / Wikimedia Commons

When Animal Viruses Become Pandemics

We usually reserve the word “pandemic” for human disease. But animals experience pandemics too, and the consequences affect farmers, food prices, and public health. Two diseases show the scale of the problem.

African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious viral disease of pigs. There is no effective vaccine or treatment. After an outbreak in China in 2018, the virus spread to other Asian countries and regions, causing enormous losses for the global pork industry.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (i.e. “bird flu”) is caused by H5 influenza viruses carried by wild migratory ducks and other waterbirds. When these viruses reach a poultry house, they can spread rapidly through a flock. Because there is no practical way to treat a sick flock, the standard response is to destroy every bird.

For both diseases, prevention is the only real defense. That is why researchers are searching for disinfectants that can stop these viruses before they establish an infection.

Chlorine Dioxide and African Swine Fever

ASF affects both domestic pigs and wild boar. The virus is a large DNA virus. Pigs catch it through direct contact with infected pigs, by eating contaminated pork scraps, through contaminated vehicles, clothing, and equipment, and, in parts of Africa, through the bites of soft ticks. The virus is very resilient and can survive in unprocessed pork for weeks to months. That is why contaminated meat carried by travelers is the most likely way the virus jumps long distances between countries. ASF does not infect humans. It is not a food-safety threat, but it is a serious threat to the food supply and to farmers.

How common is ASF?

African swine fever is one of the most widespread animal diseases in the world. Between January 2022 and July 2026, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), 76 countries and territories across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania reported outbreaks, 14 of them for the first time. Over that period, there were more than 1.2 million cases in domestic pigs and roughly 2.77 million domestic pig losses from deaths and culling combined.

What happens to infected pigs?

The disease can range from sudden death to a chronic wasting illness, depending on the virulence of the strain. The highly virulent strains that are driving the current pandemic cause an acute hemorrhagic fever with a mortality rate approaching 100%. Infected pigs develop a high fever, lose their appetite, and become lethargic. Their skin turns red or bluish on the ears, belly, and legs, and they may suffer vomiting, diarrhea, abortions, and internal bleeding. Death usually follows within days.

Milder strains kill fewer pigs, but the survivors can carry and spread the virus. Because ASF is both highly lethal and highly contagious, the standard response is to kill every pig on an infected farm, and often on neighboring farms as well. As a result, killing pigs typically accounts for more losses than the disease itself.

Vaccines and treatments

There is no treatment for ASF. No vaccine is approved in the United States or the European Union, and for decades, no vaccine existed anywhere in the world.

That changed in 2022, when Vietnam licensed the world’s first ASF vaccines. Both are live attenuated vaccines, made from a weakened form of the virus with certain genes removed. One of them, NAVET-ASFVAC, was pulled from use after vaccinated pigs died. The other, AVAC ASF LIVE, has remained in use.

The Philippines has since adopted AVAC ASF LIVE as well. After a period of government-controlled vaccination, regulators cleared it for commercial sale in early September 2026. A second vaccine, PROVAC from South Korea, is now being tested in the Philippines.

Live attenuated vaccines carry real risks. The weakened virus could regain its strength or combine with strains circulating in the wild, and vaccinated pigs are difficult to distinguish from infected ones.

How the 2018 outbreak in China spread across Asia

ASF was confirmed in China in August 2018, the first time the disease had appeared in Asia. At the time, China raised about half of the world’s pigs. In just over six months, the virus spread across most of the country, and by August 2019, China’s pig population had fallen by nearly 40% from the year before.

From China, the virus spread quickly through the region. According to WOAH Asia-Pacific, Mongolia reported its first outbreak in January 2019, followed by Vietnam in February and Cambodia in March. Hong Kong and North Korea reported cases in May, Laos in June, and Myanmar in August. In the Philippines, the outbreak began in July but wasn’t reported until September, the same month Timor-Leste and South Korea confirmed their first cases. Indonesia followed in December. The virus reached Papua New Guinea and India in 2020, and Malaysia and Thailand in 2021 and 2022.

The toll was severe. In 2019 alone, Vietnam lost about 6 million pigs, roughly one-fifth of its national herd.

Financial losses

The economic damage from ASF in China was enormous. Chinese experts estimated direct losses at about 1 trillion yuan, or roughly $141 billion, making it one of the costliest animal disease outbreaks on record. The USDA Economic Research Service calculated that China lost 27.9 million metric tons of pork production over a 30-month period from 2018 to 2021.

As supply collapsed, Chinese pork prices more than doubled to record highs and stayed elevated for over a year. To fill the gap, China turned to imports on an unprecedented scale. By 2020, it accounted for 45% of all pork imported worldwide, with most of the supply coming from the European Union and the United States. Even so, these record imports replaced only about one-fifth of the production China had lost.

The effects rippled beyond China’s borders. Pork prices rose temporarily in other countries, and global demand for other meats increased as consumers and importers looked for substitutes.

Chlorine dioxide as a treatment for ASF

Researchers in China have begun looking at chlorine dioxide as a potential treatment for ASF. In March 2022, researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in China published a study titled “Chlorine Dioxide Inhibits African Swine Fever Virus by Blocking Viral Attachment and Destroying Viral Nucleic Acids and Proteins” in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science. These researchers tested chlorine dioxide against the ASF virus in the lung immune cells the virus targets (i.e., porcine alveolar macrophages).

Their findings were impressive. Chlorine dioxide strongly inhibited replication of ASF virus in these cells, and it worked whether it was added before, at the same time as, or after the virus was introduced. Its main effect occurred when the virus attached to the cells, rather than when it entered them. In other words, it disrupted the very first step of infection. Chlorine dioxide also destroyed the virus’s genetic material and proteins. The lowest concentration that degraded ASF viral nucleic acids was 1.2 µg/mL (about 1.2 parts per million), and this effect depended on the temperature.

These findings suggest chlorine dioxide could be used to prevent and control ASF on pig farms. These results echo an earlier study of another costly pig virus. In 2019, a team reported that chlorine dioxide blocked attachment of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV), broke down its genome and proteins, and reduced the inflammatory molecules the virus provokes.

A Gas That Neutralizes Bird Flu in the Air

Avian influenza presents a different challenge. This virus can enter a poultry house through small particles in the air that come from infected birds, through other animals, or even on people’s clothing and boots. Surface disinfectants help, but they can’t clean the air the birds breathe.

That is why a study from Hokkaido University in Japan is so interesting. In January 2026, researchers published “Evaluation of the Efficacy of Low-Concentration Gaseous Chlorine Dioxide in Inactivating Airborne H5 High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza Virus in Vivo Model” in the journal Food and Environmental Virology. The researchers took an H5N1 virus originally isolated from a white-tailed eagle that died in Hokkaido, exposed it to very low concentrations of chlorine dioxide gas, and then tested whether the treated air could still infect chicks.

The results were striking. When the researchers exposed the airborne virus to just 0.05 ppm of chlorine dioxide gas for five minutes, the amount of infectious virus fell by 99% to 99.9%.

The chick experiments were even more compelling. Every chick exposed to aerosolized H5 virus that had been treated with 0.1 ppm chlorine dioxide gas survived for 14 days, demonstrating complete protection against the infection. The researchers also found that very little gas was needed. The minimum effective concentration was 0.01 ppm when they inactivated the virus in the test chamber, and 0.05 ppm in the live-animal model.

These concentrations are extremely low. Hokkaido University’s summary of the research notes that chlorine dioxide gas disinfects even at levels considered safe for humans and animals, and calls this the first demonstration of its virus-inactivating effect in chickens. The authors suggest that, because chlorine dioxide gas is relatively safe compared with other gaseous disinfectants, it could become a practical way to prevent infection on poultry farms.

The authors point out that maintaining a stable gas concentration throughout a large facility can be difficult, and suggest that targeted use in ventilation systems or at the air intakes of enclosed farms may be the most practical approach. That is precisely where an airborne virus would enter. Adding chlorine dioxide to the chickens’ drinking water might offer another approach.

Earlier work from Japan supports both ideas. In a 2023 study in the Journal of Veterinary Medical Science, researchers at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology tested chlorine dioxide against two respiratory viruses of chickens: a low-pathogenic strain of avian influenza (H7N1) and infectious bronchitis virus, a coronavirus that costs poultry farmers heavily in lost production. To mimic the dirt and debris of a working farm, they mixed animal serum into the virus samples. Organic material like this usually weakens chlorine-based disinfectants.

Chlorine dioxide worked anyway. In water, 10 ppm reduced both viruses to undetectable levels within 15 seconds. On dry plastic surfaces, 100 ppm eliminated detectable avian influenza virus within 1 minute and infectious bronchitis virus within 3 minutes. Wiping a contaminated surface with a sheet soaked in chlorine dioxide inactivated the virus on the surface, and no live virus remained on the wiping sheet itself. When the researchers sprayed infectious bronchitis virus into the air and exposed it to chlorine dioxide gas (about 1.5 to 2 ppm) for just a few seconds, the amount of infectious virus fell by 94%.

The authors also explained why this matters. The disinfectants most often used on Japanese poultry farms have drawbacks. Sodium hypochlorite (bleach) loses much of its activity in the presence of organic material and corrodes metal, and quaternary ammonium compounds lose activity both in organic material and at low temperatures. The researchers concluded that chlorine dioxide has clear potential as a disinfectant for preventing and controlling avian influenza and infectious bronchitis on poultry farms.

Why Chlorine Dioxide?

Chlorine dioxide is a yellow gas that dissolves easily in water. It is a strong but selective oxidizer. This means it pulls electrons away from other molecules, including those in microbes such as viruses and bacteria. However, it does not react with all molecules equally. It reacts most readily with certain amino acids in viral proteins and with viral nucleic acids. That is one reason the ASF researchers described it as having broad-spectrum activity without drug resistance.

Chlorine dioxide is already widely used in water treatment, food sanitation, and environmental disinfection. The question is not whether it can kill viruses (it clearly can), but whether it can be used safely, consistently, and affordably in places where animal pandemics begin.

What’s Next?

Before anyone concludes that chlorine dioxide is the answer to bird flu or swine fever, there are a few important things to consider. First, the African swine fever study was done in cells, not pigs, and results in a laboratory don’t always carry over to living animals or working farms. The bird flu studies, likewise, were done in young chicks in controlled chambers and in a small laboratory test box. A commercial barn holding hundreds of thousands of hens, full of dust and ammonia and with constantly changing airflow, is a very different environment.

Even if the science holds up, getting the gas into real barns is the hard part. Keeping low, steady concentrations of chlorine dioxide in large buildings will take careful engineering, continuous monitoring, and well-designed trials.

Despite these challenges, these studies point in a promising direction. Chlorine dioxide is inexpensive, well understood, and already widely used. It deserves serious consideration.

From Barns to Buildings: Could Chlorine Dioxide Help Prevent Human Pandemics?

The same features that make chlorine dioxide attractive on farms, such as its activity against airborne viruses at very low concentrations, raise an obvious question. Could it help prevent human pandemics? For nearly two decades, Dr. Norio Ogata and his colleagues in Japan have been publishing research that addresses exactly this question.

The work of Ogata and colleagues

In 2008, Norio Ogata and Takashi Shibata published a study titled “Protective Effect of Low-Concentration Chlorine Dioxide Gas Against Influenza A Virus Infection” in the Journal of General Virology. They exposed mice to influenza A virus for 15 minutes, with or without chlorine dioxide gas at 0.03 ppm. That concentration is far below 0.1 ppm, which is the long-term permissible exposure level for humans. The results were dramatic. Three days later, virus levels in the lungs of the treated mice were roughly 10,000-fold lower than in the untreated mice. After 16 days, none of the 10 treated mice had died, compared with 7 of the 10 untreated mice. Laboratory tests showed that chlorine dioxide changed the shape of the surface proteins the virus needs to infect cells and spread.

The authors concluded that chlorine dioxide gas could help prevent influenza in places where people live and work without requiring anyone to leave the building. Notice the parallel. The Hokkaido team found protection against H5 bird flu in chicks at nearly the same concentrations that protected mice against human influenza 18 years earlier.

Ogata’s group then moved from animals to people. The team observed that illness-related absenteeism was lower in school classrooms where a low-concentration chlorine dioxide gas device was placed than in classrooms without one. In a separate study at a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force camp, published in 2010, workers in a building exposed to a low concentration of chlorine dioxide gas had about one-third the risk of influenza-like illness compared with workers in a neighboring building, even though fewer of them had been vaccinated.

When COVID-19 arrived, Ogata and Takanori Miura turned to the new coronavirus. SARS-CoV-2 infects cells by binding its spike protein to the human ACE2 receptor. In a 2020 laboratory study, treating the spike protein with a chlorine dioxide solution for five minutes reduced its binding to ACE2 to just 1.9% of the untreated level. Follow-up studies showed that chlorine dioxide also blocked binding by the British and South African variants, and chlorine dioxide gas inhibited spike-ACE2 binding. Here again is the theme we saw with African swine fever. Chlorine dioxide disrupts the very first step of infection — attachment.

Is breathing low levels of chlorine dioxide gas safe? A six-month study in rats exposed animals continuously to chlorine dioxide gas at up to 0.1 ppm — a level that is effective against microbes — and found no toxicity, even in the respiratory tract.

What Lubbers and colleagues found about drinking chlorine dioxide

Breathing air that contains chlorine dioxide is one route of administration. Drinking water is another. In 1982, Judith Lubbers and colleagues published “Controlled Clinical Evaluations of Chlorine Dioxide, Chlorite and Chlorate in Man” in Environmental Health Perspectives. Their goal was to assess the safety of chlorine-based water disinfectants consumed over time.

Healthy male volunteers first drank single doses of increasing strength, then drank treated water daily over a period of weeks. A third phase tested chlorite in people with low levels of the enzyme glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD), who are expected to be especially vulnerable to oxidative stress. Neither the volunteers nor the observing medical team noted any adverse effects.

The authors concluded that, within the limits of the study, chlorine dioxide and its breakdown products appeared safe.

Chlorine dioxide and COVID-19 in Mexico

Lubbers studied healthy volunteers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a medical team at Centro Médico Jurica in Querétaro, Mexico, used chlorine dioxide solutions taken by mouth to treat people with COVID-19 and to protect the family members living with them. Manuel Aparicio-Alonso and colleagues later reviewed the medical records from May 2020 to January 2021 and published three retrospective studies in 2021.

The first study looked at prevention. It included 1,163 people living in the same household as someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Each drank 10 mL of a 3,000 ppm chlorine dioxide solution diluted in a liter of water (about 0.3 mg/kg per day), taken as ten 100 mL doses an hour apart, for at least 14 days. Only 112 (9.6%) developed COVID-like symptoms, all of them mild. By comparison, a large meta-analysis had found that about 16.6% of household members catch the infection. Thirteen people (1.1%) reported mild side effects, such as diarrhea, headache, or nausea. Blood tests in 27 people showed no meaningful changes after treatment, and none of 50 electrocardiograms showed a prolonged QT interval, a warning sign for dangerous heart rhythms.

The second study, published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases & Therapy, reviewed 1,136 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 who drank chlorine dioxide solution at an average dose of 1.41 mg/kg per day. A small number of severely ill patients also received it intravenously. Symptoms resolved after an average of 4.8 days. Of the 1,136 patients, 1,067 recovered and were discharged, 59 stopped treatment early, and 10 (0.9%) were hospitalized and died. About 7% reported mild, temporary side effects such as headache, diarrhea, or nausea, which resolved when the dose was lowered. In 57 patients who had blood tests before and after treatment, elevated liver enzymes, blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglycerides returned to normal ranges, while markers of inflammation fell but remained above normal.

The third study asked about long COVID. Of 200 randomly selected patients who had finished treatment at least three months earlier, 161 completed a phone survey about 25 possible lingering symptoms. About 65% reported at least one, most often fatigue, hair loss, shortness of breath, trouble concentrating, or sleep problems. That was lower than the 80% reported in a meta-analysis of long COVID, and the authors calculated a 19% lower risk of long-term effects.

What the U.S. military already does

As I described in my recent post, “The Tablet in Every Soldier’s Kit,” the U.S. military already relies on chlorine dioxide in two ways.

As a disinfectant. Army researchers developed a Portable Chemical Sterilizer that uses chemically generated chlorine dioxide to sterilize surgical instruments. A 2016 review in the Journal of Special Operations Medicine described it as a possible replacement for the field steam autoclaves used in Special Operations Forces battalion aid stations, although it had not yet been released for operational use.

In drinking water. Chlorine dioxide tablets are now the only water purification tablets issued in the military’s Individual First Aid Kit, having replaced iodine tablets. Marine Corps training material instructs service members to drop one tablet into a one-quart canteen and wait 30 minutes for clear water or 4 hours for cold or cloudy water. The product’s EPA-registered label states that each tablet produces about 4 mg/L of chlorine dioxide and is designed for camper and military use.

The Army did not adopt these tablets casually. A 2006 technical review by the Army’s Center for Health Promotion and Preventive Medicine cited human studies and concluded that healthy adults drinking water treated at manufacturer-recommended levels for a few weeks were unlikely to experience adverse effects.

Connecting the dots

Put these pieces side by side and a pattern emerges. In pigs’ lung cells, chlorine dioxide blocked African swine fever virus at the attachment stage. In chicks, a low concentration of chlorine dioxide gas neutralized airborne H5 bird flu, and on surfaces and in water, chlorine dioxide inactivated avian influenza within a minute. In mice, a similar concentration prevented deaths from human influenza. In laboratory tests, it stopped the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein from binding to its human receptor. In workplaces and classrooms in Japan, low-level chlorine dioxide gas was associated with less respiratory illness. In Mexico, people who drank dilute chlorine dioxide during the COVID-19 pandemic reported few side effects. And for decades, soldiers have drunk water treated with it.

This suggests a possible role for chlorine dioxide in pandemic prevention at several levels: keeping viruses out of barns, reducing airborne transmission in crowded indoor spaces such as schools, hospitals, and transportation hubs, and continuing to disinfect water and surfaces. Because many human pandemic threats, including H5N1 influenza, begin in animals, protecting animals is itself a form of protecting people.

The Bottom Line

Nearly a million hens in Illinois were killed last month because our tools for stopping airborne viruses are limited. A growing body of research suggests that chlorine dioxide, used at very low concentrations, can neutralize several of the viruses most likely to cause the next pandemic — whether in a pig barn, a poultry house, or a crowded classroom. It is inexpensive, well studied, and already trusted by the U.S. military to keep soldiers’ water safe.

The next step is not to dismiss chlorine dioxide as a dangerous “bleach.” We need rigorous, independently funded studies to determine whether chlorine dioxide can help us stop the next pandemic before it starts.