For decades, the world’s wealthiest individuals have assumed that ordinary people (like us) will tolerate almost any burden. Rents can rise faster than wages. Schools can crumble. Necessary medicines can quadruple in price. Public coastlines can be fenced off for luxury resorts. People will grumble, the assumption goes, but they will tolerate it.

This fall, that assumption is being tested in Europe. In France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Belgium, Albania, and beyond, hundreds of thousands of people have stopped tolerating. The question I want to explore in this post is not a political one so much as a psychological and historical one: What happens to a society when a small group of people accumulates so much wealth and power that they believe they are exempt from the consequences of their actions?

History provides many examples that answer this question, and the answer is rarely pleasant.

Protesters and smoke at the Place de la République, Paris, October 17 2026/ Al Jazeera

Europe’s Autumn of Discontent

What began as isolated local grievances has merged into what observers are now calling the 2026 European unrest, with demonstrations recorded in at least ten countries. The Washington Post summarized the factors that are driving these protests, including rising fuel costs, deteriorating schools, declining public services, and a housing crisis. The details are different in each country, but the underlying common theme is that people feel that the system has been rigged against them.

France

The French protests began on September 18, when high school students in a suburb of Paris began blockading their schools. They were protesting about overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and crumbling buildings. By October 17, these students had been joined by trade unions, farmers, retirees, and the revived Yellow Vest movement in a nationwide day of action against the cost of living. France’s Interior Ministry estimated roughly 550,000 people turned out, including about 110,000 in Paris.

Most marchers were peaceful, but clashes resulted in burning kiosks and smashed storefronts. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu reported 937 police officers and military personnel had been injured since the protests began. At the same time, France’s police opened 36 investigations into alleged police violence against protesters, many of whom were teenagers. The mayor of Paris said entire streets in the capital “have been devastated.”

Italy

In Milan, which is Italy’s financial capital, a march against wars and the cost of living began peacefully on October 17 before masked groups began throwing stones at police, looting shops, and setting fires that emptied the Piazza del Duomo and its luxury shopping arcade. About 50 people, many of them minors, were detained. In Bologna, the police union reported 56 officers were injured. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned people whom she labeled “gangs of thugs.” However, Milan’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, said the reasons for the protests were understandable, even if the violence was not.

Spain

In Spain, protests were triggered by the story of a single person. On September 23, an 87-year-old woman named María del Carmen “Maricarmen” Abascal was evicted from her Madrid home where she had lived for more than seven decades. She was hospitalized and later died. Her death became a symbol of a housing market in which ordinary people are priced out of their own cities. Protesters have now occupied Madrid’s Puerta del Sol for weeks.

Portugal

The Spanish movement crossed the border into Portugal. On October 10, Portuguese renters demonstrated in Lisbon, Porto, Braga, Funchal, and Aveiro under the slogan “We can no longer live like this.” In the early hours of October 15, police broke up a peaceful tent camp in Porto. Amnesty International reported 37 people were injured, including a disabled person. Two days later, tens of thousands of people marched in Lisbon. A Portuguese cabinet minister responded that the government would not yield to “shouts from the street.”

The numbers help explain the anger. Portuguese house prices rose 169% between 2015 and late 2025. One 49-year-old handyman earning about €1,000 ($1,117 USD) a month told Euronews he rented a small flat for €180 ($201 USD) in 2015, and that this amount wouldn’t rent him a mattress today.

Albania

Albania offers a clear example of the link between billionaire projects and popular revolt. Since late May, the so-called “Flamingo Revolution” has protested against plans for a luxury resort in the protected Vjosa-Narta lagoon at Zvërnec and on Sazan Island. This project is reportedly led by Affinity Partners, the investment firm that was founded by Jared Kushner. Protesters say the development, which is estimated to cost $4.6 billion, threatens flamingos, seals, and sea turtles. Their slogan is: “Albania is not for sale.” Albania’s anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating land-sale contracts that are connected to the project.

In October, university students joined the movement over failing schools, unemployment, and alleged corruption. As of today, Tirana has seen more than a week of violent clashes. Police have fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons. Protesters have thrown stones and Molotov cocktails. By October 18, 272 people had been injured, including 169 police officers, and approximately 500 protesters had been detained. Prime Minister Edi Rama has refused to resign and has blamed “foreign hands” for the unrest.

Other countries are also witnessing large protests including Germany, Serbia, Belgium, United Kingdom, and Greece.

The Concentration of Wealth Has Never Been Greater

To understand why so many people are angry at the same time, it helps to look at who is accumulating wealth.

In January of this year, an Oxfam report showed the wealth of billionaires around the world grew by more than 16% in 2025 to a record $18.3 trillion. This is an 81% increase since 2020. The number of billionaires has grown to over 3,000 for the first time. Meanwhile, the poorest half of humanity owns just 0.52% of the world’s wealth, while the richest 1% owns 43.8%. Oxfam calculated that the world’s richest man earns as much in four seconds as an average person earns in an entire year.

Earlier this year, Forbes released their “World’s Billionaires List” with similar findings. Forbes reported there are now a record 3,428 billionaires who are worth a combined $20.1 trillion. When Forbes first published its list in 1987, it listed 140 billionaires. In the United States alone, the number of billionaires has grown from 66 in 1990 to 989 today.

The number of billionaires has grown roughly 24-fold since Forbes began counting in 1987.

This wealth doesn’t just sit in bank accounts. It buys power. Oxfam found that billionaires are 4,000 times more likely than ordinary citizens to hold political office, more than half of the world’s largest media companies have billionaire owners, and nine of the ten largest social media companies are run by just six billionaires.

Where the oligarchs come from

The wealthiest people are found in just a handful of industries, and each of these industries impacts almost every one of us:

• Technology and social media. The five richest people on the 2026 Forbes list, Elon Musk, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, all made their fortunes in technology. These are the people who control the platforms through which billions of us communicate, receive news, and form opinions. They decide, through algorithms and rules that define what user content is allowed or banned, what we see and what we don’t see.

• Pharmaceuticals. Pfizer earned more than $80 billion from its COVID-19 vaccine, then raised the price from about $30 to $110–$130 per dose in 2023. When an industry profits from manufactured public fear and then raises the prices of its products to a level that is beyond the reach of many people, public trust is eroded.

• Oil and energy. In 2022, as families across Europe struggled to heat their homes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the five largest Western oil companies earned combined profits of $196.3 billion. The anger over fuel prices has boiled over into the protests going on in France today.

• Finance and real estate. Hedge-fund managers, private-equity firms, and property investors dominate the rest of the billionaire rankings. The housing crisis that is driving protests in Spain and Portugal is not a natural disaster. It is are the result of homes being treated as investments rather than places to live.

Not All Billionaires Are Tyrants

I don’t want to make it sound like every billionaire is a bad guy. Some have built useful companies, employ hundreds of thousands of people, and give away much of their profits. Wealth by itself is not a crime, and labeling every rich person as evil is just as wrong as treating every billionaire as a hero.

But as a psychiatrist, I have spent more than 40 years observing how power changes people. And the research supports what my clinical experience has taught me. Extreme wealth tends to change the person who possesses it.

In a series of seven studies, researchers found that upper-class individuals were more likely than lower-class individuals to break traffic laws, lie in negotiations, cheat to win a prize, take candy that was reserved for children, and support unethical behavior at work. These researchers found this effect was partially explained by a more positive attitude toward greed. One of the co-authors explained that there is something about wealth and privilege that causes people to feel that they are above the law and to treat others as if they don’t exist.

There are several other changes that happen when people have extreme wealth.

First, people with a lot of power pay less attention to the emotions of others. When you never wait in line, never worry about rent, and never ride public transportation, the suffering of ordinary people becomes a concept rather than a reality.

Second, many of the super-wealthy come to believe their billions are proof of superior intelligence. From there, it’s easy to make the leap to believing that the rules designed for ordinary people don’t apply to them.

Third, the super-wealthy employ a large group of lawyers, lobbyists, publicists, and private security personnel. This creates a circle in which they avoid personal accountability and consequences for their mistakes. Without feedback, their judgment deteriorates.

Fourth, for some billionaires, money becomes the measure of their self-worth. No amount is enough, because the goal is no longer to be comfortable but rather to dominate and feel superior.

Fifth, these individuals come to see themselves as being above national and international laws. They move money across borders, relocate headquarters to friendlier countries, and negotiate directly with heads of state. When a person can afford to treat entire countries as negotiating partners, it becomes easy to believe that laws are just suggestions.

Will They Be Held Accountable? Two Cases to Watch

Two legal cases that are now under way may provide a test of whether the most powerful people in the pharmaceutical industry will be held accountable for their actions.

The Netherlands case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, and others

In the Netherlands, seven people who say they were injured by COVID-19 vaccines are suing 17 defendants. The defendants include Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former Dutch Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the State of the Netherlands, along with Dutch ministers, public-health officials, and two news editors. The plaintiffs’ attorney argues that the defendants knowingly deceived the public about the pandemic response and the vaccines. The plaintiffs’ filings go even further and allege the injections were a bioweapon.

Gates challenged the court’s jurisdiction, arguing that he lives in the United States. But in October 2024, the court rejected Gates’s challenge, ruling that it could hear the claims against him. After two years of written exchanges, the court held a first hearing on the case on October 22, 2026.

This case is a civil lawsuit that seeks damages, not a criminal prosecution. No criminal charges of crimes against humanity have been filed against Gates or Bourla in the Netherlands. The defendants deny the allegations. Whatever the outcome, the fact that a court has required some of the most powerful people in the world to answer to injured people is itself significant.

Florida sues Pfizer and its CEO

On October 1, 2026, Florida’s Attorney General filed a suit against Pfizer and Albert Bourla, alleging violations of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. The complaint alleges that Pfizer (1) marketed its vaccine as safe while failing to disclose risks such as heart inflammation, (2) encouraged people to get vaccinated to protect others even though the company had never tested whether the vaccine stopped transmission, and (3) spent more than $10 billion on advertising from 2020 to 2023. Florida is seeking penalties of $10,000 per violation, or $15,000 where seniors or disabled people were harmed, plus returning any profits Pfizer made. Pfizer has responded that its statements were accurate and based on science, and that the allegations have no merit.

Neither of these two cases has been decided yet. But both are examples of a growing belief that no one is too rich or too powerful to be held accountable for their actions.

This Is Not Wishful Thinking. It’s History.

What follows is an observation based upon what has happened in the past. A pattern in which the concentration of wealth is followed by social upheaval is one of the most predictable patterns in human history.

• Rome, 133 BC. When wealthy landowners, many of them senators, swallowed up public lands into their private estates and kicked small farmers off their land, Tiberius Gracchus proposed land reform. He and around 300 supporters were beaten to death by senators and their allies. His brother Gaius was hunted down in a Senate-sanctioned crackdown twelve years later, and thousands of his followers were killed. Their deaths began a century of political violence and civil war that ended the Roman Republic.

Les Gracques (The Gracchi), Eugène Guillaume’s 1853 bronze of Tiberius and Gaius, in the Musée d’Orsay in Paris

• France, 1789. A combination of nobility and clergy who avoided paying taxes, a state drowning in debt, and soaring food prices produced the storming of the Bastille, a medieval castle that was used as a prison. People were locked up on the king’s orders. A group of Parisians went to the fortress and were fired on by the troops stationed there. About 100 people were killed. This was the start of the French Revolution.

Storming of the Bastille

• Russia, 1905. When 100,000 peaceful petitioners marched to the Winter Palace to ask the Tsar for relief, troops opened fire. About 130 people were killed and hundreds were injured. “Bloody Sunday” destroyed the people’s faith in the monarchy and began the revolutions that followed.

Bloody Sunday by Vladimir Makovsky

• The United States. The robber-baron era of the late 1800s produced violent labor conflicts before reforms such as antitrust law, the income tax, and later the New Deal restored some balance. This is an example of a society that corrected course (at least temporarily) before it collapsed.

The Bosses of the Senate – Joseph Keppler

• The Arab Spring, 2010–2012. On December 17, 2010, a Tunisian street vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire after municipal officials confiscated his produce and wrestled him to the ground. This triggered the Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia and inspired wider pro-democracy protests in the Middle East and North Africa known as the Arab Spring.

• The Gen Z uprisings, 2025. Just last year, youth-led protests against corruption and inequality brought down the governments of Nepal and Madagascar and rocked Morocco, Peru, Indonesia, Kenya, and the Philippines.

You can see a pattern. When the balance between the ruling elites and ordinary people tips too far toward the elites, political instability becomes inevitable. This is called a “wealth pump,” a process in which resources are transferred upward until the system breaks.

Throughout recorded history, extreme inequality has most often been resolved not by reform but by catastrophe, including war, revolution, state collapse, and plague.

The Psychology of the Breaking Point

We human beings are remarkably tolerant of hardship, as long as we believe the hardship is fair, temporary, and shared. Rebellion rarely begins as a result of poverty alone. It begins when we believe that our suffering is the direct result of someone else’s excess, and that our chance for a better life has been deliberately eliminated.

A family struggling to pay rent while watching billionaires launch rockets, buy islands, and fence off public beaches experiences more than financial strain. They experience humiliation. And humiliation, more than hunger, is what drives people into the streets.

Escalation typically follows a sequence. First comes quiet tolerance. Then petitions and peaceful protest. When those are ignored or dismissed, as when a government announces it will not yield to “shouts from the street,” people reach the conclusion that peaceful options won’t work. That’s when people begin to believe that violence is the only effective option.

How violent repression breeds violent resistance

The most dangerous moment in any protest movement is not when the people get angry. It’s when the powerful respond with force. History shows, again and again, that violent attempts at suppression rarely stop protests. More often, they turn them violent.

Repression does this in several ways. First, when police beat peaceful protesters, they prove the protesters’ belief that those in power care more about protecting their own position than about the people they govern. Second, it creates martyrs, and martyrs mobilize. Just as Bloody Sunday fueled rather than ended the 1905 uprisings, the killing of 19 young protesters by police in Nepal in September 2025 was followed by crowds setting fire to the parliament and the resignation of the prime minister.

Repression also radicalizes moderates. Peaceful participants who are beaten, gassed, or jailed often decide that nonviolence is futile, and a movement that began with students demanding better classrooms can evolve into one that sees the state as the enemy. When people believe the police are protecting the wealthy rather than the public, the rage that is initially directed at the police gets redirected toward the symbols of wealth. These include luxury boutiques, corporate offices, and the buildings of the ultra-rich, as is demonstrated in the looting in Milan’s luxury arcade and the vandalized designer storefronts in Paris. Finally, cycles of retaliation become self-sustaining. Each side’s violence justifies the next level of escalation by the other, and once that cycle begins, neither side fully controls it.

We are watching these dynamics unfold in real time. In Albania, rubber bullets and water cannons have been followed by Molotov cocktails. In Portugal, the breakup of a peaceful camp in Porto was followed by a larger march in Lisbon. In France, dozens of complaints of police brutality against teenagers have strengthened the resolve of a movement that began over school conditions.

Repression often backfires when it is used to suppress peaceful movements, because brutality against unarmed people turns public opinion against the government and those in control. Rulers who respond to peaceful protests with violence are making the worst possible choice.

How Will the Oligarchs Respond?

If history is any guide, the first instinct of the rich and powerful is not reform but control, and we can already see this happening. Assembly is being restricted. Paris police banned gatherings around 13 high schools and Portuguese police beat peaceful protesters with batons, injuring 37 people. Protesters are being delegitimized. Albania’s prime minister has blamed “foreign hands” and “hybrid war” for the unrest, while other leaders describe demonstrators as “thugs”, “extremists,” or “foreign agents” rather than citizens with legitimate concerns.

The rich and powerful are also shaping information. When a handful of billionaires own the biggest social media platforms and much of the press, they can decide which protests are covered, how they are framed, and which voices are emphasized or suppressed. And today’s elites have tools that previous rulers did not have, including surveillance cameras with facial recognition, AI monitoring of social media, and militarized policing.

The danger is that each of these responses, especially when combined with physical force, deepens the resentment of the protesters. Repression doesn’t stop violence. It accelerates it. If the European governments respond to protests by trying to achieve greater control rather than meaningful reform, I believe we will see more violent unrest, not less.

Will it spread?

There is good reason to think the unrest could spread. The Gen Z protests of 2025 demonstrated how quickly movements cross borders. Protesters in Morocco and Madagascar cited Nepal as their inspiration. Spain’s housing movement has inspired Portugal’s, Italian protesters reference France and Spain, and the Albanian Flamingo movement has triggered rallies abroad. The conditions that are fueling Europe’s unrest, including unaffordable housing, low wages, eroding public services, and extremes of wealth, exist in the United States, Latin America, Asia, and Africa as well.

Where I Stand: The Case for Nonviolence

Let me tell you where I stand. I do not support violent protests. I am a pacifist. I believe in nonviolent civil disobedience in the tradition of Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and the many other people who have changed the world without harming others.

Why? Because nonviolent campaigns are twice as likely to be successful as violent ones. Also, nonviolent protests that involve roughly 3.5% of a population almost always achieve their goals. Nonviolent protests attract more people, are better supported by the general public, and are more likely to produce lasting democracies afterward.

Violence, on the other hand, gives the powerful a justification for further crackdowns. It harms innocent shopkeepers, workers, and police officers. And it shifts the story away from the injustices that started the protest.

I also recognize that my views are not necessarily shared by the people in the streets of Europe today. Some protesters have concluded that peaceful methods have failed them. I can understand how people have reached this conclusion. But understanding is not supporting.

A Psychological Evaluation Rather Than a Call to Arms

By writing this post, I’m not trying to encourage anyone to join violent protests. Rather, I’m attempting to provide a psychological explanation of what happens when wealth and power get out of control, and a historical account that describes what the consequences have been when this happened in the past.

Have the billionaire oligarchs overestimated their power and control over us? I suspect some of them have. Wealth can buy media companies, politicians, lobbyists, and private security. It can’t buy the consent of people who feel they have nothing left to lose. Every past concentration of extreme wealth has eventually reached a limit, and that limit has always been the tolerance of ordinary people.

Whether the oligarchs will ultimately be held accountable for the harm their actions have caused, through courts, legislatures, ballot boxes, or the streets, remains to be seen. The cases in the Netherlands and Florida are early tests. The protests across Europe and Asia are another.

The wisest course of action for those at the top would be to listen, while the people are still mostly asking peacefully. History suggests that those who wait too long do not get to choose how the correction comes.