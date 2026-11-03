Co-authored by Dr. Robert Enzenauer and Dr. Patricia Callisperis

In a previous post, we described how U.S. Army chemists turned chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) into portable sterilizers and decontamination sprays. Every one of those applications was developed to kill microbes on surfaces, instruments, or protective gear. This leads to a question: what would happen if the military asked soldiers to drink chlorine dioxide?

The answer is – they already do!

The first aid kit carried by American service members contains tablets that release chlorine dioxide when they are placed in a canteen of untreated water. For a Special Forces team that’s operating far away from any supply line, these tablets may be their only source of safe drinking water. The fact that the military uses chlorine dioxide tablets offers a strong counter narrative to the FDA’s message that chlorine dioxide is dangerous “bleach.”

The Importance of Safe Drinking Water

Military planners understand that disease, not enemy fire, often determines who wins military campaigns. The Army has said that more soldiers become injured or ill from disease and non-battle injuries than from combat, and a shortage of safe drinking water can produce casualties faster than shortages of food or rest. A service member who is deployed uses 15 to 20 gallons of water a day for drinking, hygiene, food preparation, and medical care.

Most deployed units get that water from a centralized system in which water travels through reverse osmosis purification units, and then it is chlorinated. Preventive medicine teams then check chlorine levels before anyone drinks the water. The tri-service manual Sanitary Control and Surveillance of Field Water Supplies (TB MED 577) is built around this model. The Army’s preferred field purification method is chlorination. It lists chlorine dioxide, along with iodine and ozone, among the standard chemical disinfectants.

Personnel who don’t have purified water to drink must get water wherever they can find it and then purify it so that the water is safe to drink. This is true for small, teams such as Special Forces Operational Detachments, downed aircrew, and anyone who is forced into escape and evasion. For these soldiers, purification requires using a product that fits into their pocket and works on any water that’s available.

The Cryptosporidium Problem

There are three major classes of waterborne pathogens: bacteria, viruses, and protozoan parasites. The protozoa are the hardest to kill chemically. Giardia and Cryptosporidium are covered by protective walls that make them hard to kill. For half a century, the Army used iodine. The Army began issuing iodine tablets (Globaline) to soldiers in 1952.

Iodine works well against bacteria and viruses, but the CDC’s backcountry water guide points out that iodine and chlorine bleach aren’t effective against Cryptosporidium. That’s important because the Army requires purifiers to kill 99.9999% of bacteria, 99.99% of viruses, and 99.9% of cysts. A disinfectant that can’t kill Cryptosporidium can’t meet that standard.

What the Army’s Own Scientists Found

The military didn’t adopt chlorine dioxide on faith. In the early 1990s, the U.S. Army Biomedical Research and Development Laboratory at Fort Detrick, Maryland tested “burst packets” that generate chlorine dioxide by mixing sodium chlorite with citric acid. The researchers found these packets killed bacteria and viruses in under 10 minutes but failed to destroy Cryptosporidium after 30 minutes. The lesson was that the length of time chlorine dioxide is in contact with the parasites is critical.

In 2006, the U.S. Army Center for Health Promotion and Preventive Medicine published a technical review titled, Chlorine Dioxide Disinfection in the Use of Individual Water Purification Devices (Clarke and Bettin, TIP 31-007-0306). Its conclusions are worth reviewing:

• Order of resistance. Chlorine dioxide kills bacteria most easily, then viruses, then Giardia, then Cryptosporidium, which is up to 8–16 times more resistant than Giardia.

• Temperature matters. The required dose-time product (CT) doubles for every 10°C drop in water temperature. A typical 2 mg/L dose would need roughly 2 to 15 hours to achieve 3-log Cryptosporidium inactivation, depending on temperature. The authors concluded that individual devices were practical against Cryptosporidium mainly in water warmer than about 10°C.

• Dirty water consumes the disinfectant. Cloudy or murky water protects microbes. Organic matter reacts with chlorine dioxide, converting it into chlorite and reducing the amount of disinfectant that is available to purify the water.

• Short-term safety for healthy adults. A review of human studies found adults who consumed chlorine dioxide for up to 12 weeks experienced no adverse effects. This review determined that healthy adults drinking water treated with 0.7–7.5 mg/L of chlorine dioxide for a few weeks were unlikely to experience adverse effects.

• A practical rule. To improve efficacy and safety, the authors recommended extending the contact time rather than increasing the dose.

This is the kind of nuanced, dose-dependent analysis that is missing from most public discussions of chlorine dioxide. The Army didn’t conclude that the molecule is harmless or that it is dangerous. It concluded that the outcome depends on the concentration, the contact time, the temperature, and the water quality.

From Iodine to Micropur

In 2009, a company called Katadyn announced that the U.S. military had selected its Micropur tablets to replace iodine tablets in soldier first aid kits.

Military training materials confirmed the change. A U.S. Marine Corps Field Medical Training Battalion lesson, Perform Water Purification for Individual Use, states that iodine tablets are no longer issued in the Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK). Now, Micropur tablets are the only purification tablets issued there. The lesson describes Micropur as safer than iodine, free of an unpleasant taste, and effective against Cryptosporidium and viruses.

The instructions are simple. Place one tablet in a one-quart canteen, then wait 30 minutes for clear water or 4 hours if the water is cold or cloudy. The product’s EPA-registered label tells users to let the tablet react for 4 hours in an opaque container to generate a 4 ppm (4 mg/L) chlorine dioxide solution, and claims it will kill at least 99.99% of bacteria and viruses and 99.9% of Giardia and Cryptosporidium within that time. The label also describes the tablets are “designed for camper and military use.”

The tablets are still being used by the military. In March and April 2026, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Troop Support medical supply chain posted solicitations for chlorine dioxide water purification tablets for military first aid kits, packaged as 10 individually sealed tablets with a 60-month shelf life. One solicitation sought 1,395 packages. The description uses the phrase “stabilized form of chlorine dioxide”. The Micropur tablet is a solid formulation that produces chlorine dioxide when it is dropped into water.

Where Special Forces Fit

Special Forces detachments are small, self-reliant teams that often operate in remote areas, where there are no reverse osmosis units or water trailers. Boiling is the most reliable method of purifying water, but it has problems including the need for fuel, time, and the danger of producing light and smoke from a fire. One veteran recalls that boiling was usually not allowed for tactical reasons. This leaves chlorine dioxide tablets as the remaining option.

The Paradox

In 2019, the FDA warned consumers not to drink chlorine dioxide products, equating them with drinking bleach. At the same time, the Department of Defense was buying chlorine dioxide tablets by the thousands of packages so that service members could drink the treated water. Why the discrepancy? The difference is in the dose, formulation, and duration.

A Micropur tablet yields about 4 mg/L of chlorine dioxide in a liter of water. That’s above the EPA’s limits for municipal tap water (0.8 mg/L for chlorine dioxide and 1.0 mg/L for chlorite), which are intended to limit the lifetime consumption by everyone, including infants. The Army allows a higher concentration for use in the field.

The slogan “drinking bleach” is chemically wrong. Household bleach is sodium hypochlorite, a different compound with different chemistry. Labeling chlorine dioxide “bleach” fails to accurately describe a molecule that the armed forces, and many municipal water systems around the world, rely on every day.

Calling chlorine dioxide “bleach” is also misleading because it creates fear around a simple molecule that is drank by millions of people every day in water that comes from municipal water systems, and is also being examined as a potential therapy for a wide range of human illnesses, including infectious diseases, diabetic foot ulcers, and cancer.

Further studies are needed. These should be carried out by scientists who understand the chemistry of chlorine dioxide and who are not affiliated with pharmaceutical companies who produce competing products and may therefore attempt to suppress the development of this promising therapeutic agent.

About the co-authors:

Robert Enzenauer, MD, MPH, MBA, MSS is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, a pediatric ophthalmologist, a retired U.S. Army Brigadier General, a Professor of Ophthalmology, the former Assistant Adjutant General for Space and Missile Defense, and the recipient of multiple awards, including teaching awards and a distinguished service award. He has also been named one of America’s Top Ophthalmologists. His specialties are Ophthalmology, Aerospace Medicine, and Pediatrics.

Dr. Patricia Callisperis is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon from Bolivia who was instrumental in gaining her government’s approval for the use of chlorine dioxide as a treatment for COVID-19 during the pandemic. This resulted in a dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases and deaths in her country. She is the lead author on papers and case reports regarding the use of chlorine dioxide as a treatment for diabetic foot ulcers as well as a case report describing the use of intravenous and topical chlorine dioxide to successfully treat antibiotic-resistant sepsis and necrotizing fasciitis.