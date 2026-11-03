Mitch Liester, MD

Mitch Liester, MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mitch Liester, MD's avatar
Mitch Liester, MD
6h

Thanks PJ, I appreciate it!

Reply
Share
Mitch Liester, MD's avatar
Mitch Liester, MD
3d

Thanks Michelle! Yes, we need to keep spreading the word! Thanks for all you are doing!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mitch Liester, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture