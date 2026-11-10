Co-author: Teresa Carr, DVM

AI-generated image/Google Gemini

Every veterinarian has experienced a case when conventional treatments fail. Dr. Teresa Carr, DVM, has faced that moment many times in a career spanning nearly three decades. Rather than accept it, she began looking into therapies that might help animals with complex conditions when conventional options didn’t work. One of the compounds she has used is chlorine dioxide.

In May of this year, we published an article in the Journal of Independent Medicine, titled “Chlorine Dioxide as an Adjunctive Treatment in Three Veterinary Cases: A Case Series,” describing her experience. You can read the article at this link.

We want to walk you through the three cases described in this article and explain why Dr. Carr believes chlorine dioxide deserves a serious look from her profession.

A Two-Hundred-Year-Old Molecule

Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) was first synthesized in 1811. For most of its history it has been used to treat municipal drinking water, sanitize food, and sterilize medical equipment. If you drink treated tap water, there is a reasonable chance you may have drank some of it.

Chlorine dioxide is not household bleach. It is a selective oxidant. This means it reacts with certain amino acids in proteins, disrupting their structure and function. That is why it is used as a water-purifying agent by municipal water systems throughout the world as well as the U.S. military (see link here) to protect against a broad range of microbes (i.e. bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites).

Chlorine dioxide’s ability to kill microbes is not controversial. It was even used to fumigate the Hart Senate Office Building during the anthrax scare in 2001 (see link here). What has been missing is clinical documentation of what happens when it is used therapeutically in living patients. In human medicine, my colleagues and I have published case reports on diabetic foot ulcers and necrotizing fasciitis (see links here and here). In veterinary medicine, there have been far fewer publications. Dr. Carr and I want to change that.

Why a Veterinarian Cares About This

Veterinarians face many of the same problems physicians do, often with fewer resources. Antibiotic-resistant infections are increasingly common in companion animals. Many older pets develop cancers for which surgery isn’t feasible, and chemotherapy is either unaffordable or too hard on a frail patient. Chronic viral infections in cats, such as feline herpesvirus, can flare repeatedly with limited treatment options.

In her view, chlorine dioxide has several features that make it worth investigating in this setting:

• Broad-spectrum activity. It acts against bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which matters when an infection is mixed or the organism is resistant.

• Multiple routes of administration. In these cases it was given by enema, by mouth, and by direct injection into a tumor.

• Low cost. For many families, the cost of veterinary care decides what treatment a pet receives.

• Tolerability in fragile patients. Two of the three animals were geriatric, and none showed adverse effects attributable to chlorine dioxide.

Dr. Carr has pointed out that controlled studies will help clinicians understand the safe and appropriate use of these compounds. Her openness to discovering new safe and effective treatments is why I enjoy working with her so much. Here is a summary of the three cases.

Case 1: A 17-Year-Old Dog with Liver Failure

AI-generated image/Google Gemini

The first patient was a 17-year-old Shih Tzu with hepatic failure and suspected hepatocellular carcinoma. Her alanine aminotransferase (ALT), a key liver enzyme, measured 7,788 U/L, more than 60 times the upper limit of normal. For a dog of that age with a liver in that condition, the outlook was not good.

Dr. Carr treated her with oral fenbendazole (an antiparasitic medicine that has been shown to demonstrate anticancer properties) and chlorine dioxide enemas, along with supportive care. Within seven days, the patient’s ALT had fallen by about 89%. By week five, it had returned to the normal range. The dog went on to enjoy roughly eight more months of good quality of life with her elderly owner, time no one had expected them to have.

Case 2: A Cat That Antibiotics Couldn’t Help

AI-generated image/Google Gemini

The second patient was a 6-year-old cat with an upper respiratory infection involving feline herpesvirus and Mycoplasma. Conventional antibiotics had failed. The cat was congested, had a fever, and was not eating.

Dr. Carr treated her with ivermectin and an oral sodium chlorite solution, the precursor molecule that generates chlorine dioxide. The response was fast. Within 24 hours the fever began to resolve, and the cat’s appetite returned. By day five she had fully recovered.

Case 3: A Golden Retriever with a 20-Centimeter Mass

AI=generated image/Google Gemini

The third patient was a 14-year-old golden retriever with an inflammatory mammary mass roughly 20 centimeters across. The mass was painful, and surgery wasn’t an option.

Dr. Carr began injecting chlorine dioxide directly into the tumor every two weeks. The dog tolerated the injections well enough that no sedation was needed. Oral fenbendazole was added at about the three-month mark. Over eight months, the mass shrank from approximately 20 centimeters to about 5 centimeters. The dog was eventually euthanized because of severe osteoarthritis, not because of the tumor, which had significantly decreased in size.

What Can We Learn from These Three Cases?

• Safety and tolerability. These three cases all involved very sick animals that tolerated the treatment with chlorine dioxide well. No serious side effects developed in any of the cases.

• Chlorine dioxide can be used in combination with other therapies. Every one of these animals received other treatments in addition to chlorine dioxide. Fenbendazole and ivermectin were part of the treatment, and although we cannot separate their contributions from those of chlorine dioxide, we know that these treatments could be used safely in combination.

What questions remain to be answered?

• Did these animals respond better than a control group would have responded? Since there was no control group in this case series, we can’t know how these animals would have responded with supportive care alone. However, we do know that their prognosis was very poor, and each demonstrated a positive response to treatment.

• What doses and routes of administration are optimal? Additional studies are needed to find the optimal doses and routes of administration for different diseases.

What the paper accomplishes is to document the positive clinical outcomes in three animals with different medical problems so that other clinicians can examine these cases and build on them. That is how hypotheses are generated in both veterinary and human medicine. These hypotheses then stimulate additional research that leads to the discovery of new effective treatments.

The Safety Question

Any discussion of chlorine dioxide has to address safety, because the compound carries a strong, and often undeserved, reputation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA warned the public that drinking chlorine dioxide products was like drinking bleach. In a paper I published in 2021 (you can read the paper at this link), I explored the FDA’s warning and found much of it to be unsupported.

This is not to say that chlorine dioxide cannot be dangerous if used incorrectly, but the evidence demonstrates that, at low doses, it can be used safely.

Most importantly, the dose matters. The same molecule that can cause injury at high concentrations is present at low concentrations in drinking water consumed by millions of people every day.

Animal studies reviewed by the EPA identified a no-observed-adverse-effect level of 3 mg/kg/day for oral exposure. In clinical trials of a sodium chlorite–based drug for ALS, intravenous doses up to 3.2 mg/kg/day were reported as well tolerated. In our three veterinary cases, no adverse effects that could be attributed to chlorine dioxide were observed across enema, oral, and intratumoral routes, over treatment periods ranging from about ten days to eight months.

This doesn’t mean chlorine dioxide is safe in every form, at every dose, by every route, in every species. It means that the question is one of dose, and the question of safety should be answered with data rather than slogans.

Why Are There Not More Published Studies?

If a compound is inexpensive, widely available, and shows encouraging signals, why hasn’t it been properly studied? Much of the answer is economic. Chlorine dioxide is an old molecule and can’t be patented as a new drug. Without patent protection, there is little commercial incentive to fund the large controlled studies that the FDA requires. Without those trials, the use of chlorine dioxide (and other inexpensive treatments) remains outside the mainstream, which in turn makes it harder to generate the data that might justify a closer look.

Veterinary medicine may be one place to break that cycle. Veterinary studies are generally less expensive than human trials, companion animals develop many of the same infections and cancers that people do, and veterinarians like Dr. Carr are already seeing patients for whom conventional treatment has nothing more to offer.

Where This Should Go Next

Dr. Carr and I agree believe that the path forward should include the following steps:

• Prospective studies with standardized chlorine dioxide preparations and clearly defined doses.

• Trials that isolate chlorine dioxide from co-treatments, so its specific contribution can be measured.

• Systematic monitoring for adverse effects.

• Species-specific dosing research, since dogs, cats, and other animals metabolize compounds differently.

Dr. Carr has continued exploring these therapies with additional patients. Our hope is that this case series encourages other veterinarians to document their own experiences carefully and to publish them, whether the results are positive or negative.

A Word to Pet Owners

If you have an animal with a difficult diagnosis, we understand the urge to try anything. Please do not treat your pet with chlorine dioxide on your own. The cases in this paper were managed by an experienced veterinarian who selected patients, calculated doses, and monitored responses. Concentration and route make an enormous difference with this compound. If you are curious whether it might have a role in your animal’s care, bring this paper to your veterinarian and have that conversation together.





About Teresa Carr, DVM:

Dr. Carr received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from The Ohio State University in 1996. She has practiced both dairy cattle and small animal medicine.

During the COVID pandemic, Dr. Carr began researching alternative veterinary therapies. She has since incorporated several of these treatments into more challenging cases.

Dr. Carr hopes to see additional therapeutic options for animals and humans studied and put into practice in the near future.

This post is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not medical or veterinary advice, and it is not a substitute for diagnosis or treatment by a licensed veterinarian or physician.