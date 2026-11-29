Co-author: Teresa Carr, DVM

I have been studying chlorine dioxide since 2019, after learning about it from a friend from South America who told me it treats viruses. When I saw how effective it was for COVID-19, I began researching this molecule to learn more. I have met many amazing people – doctors, scientists, nurses, biochemists, veterinarians, researchers, physical chemists, and people with no formal scientific training who are continuing to teach me about their clinical experiences, personal experiences and research with this amazing treatment. One of these amazing people is my friend Dr. Teresa Carr.

Dr. Carr is a veterinarian who also raises dairy cows. Not long ago, she told me an amazing story about how she used chlorine dioxide to save the lives of her dairy cows. She agreed to help me write a Substack post to share her experience with others. This post is the result of that discussion.

Dr. Carr is a partner in a family owned Holstein dairy farm. Sometimes, after giving birth, these cows become sick. They run a fever, become lethargic and when the veterinarian runs a hand along their tissue during a rectal exam, it crackles. That crackle is gas trapped under the skin, and it typically means one thing: a clostridial infection is spreading through their body.

Gas gangrene, also called malignant edema, is one of the fastest killers on a dairy farm. Without quick treatment, most infected cows die within a day or two. And even when the treatment works, the standard approach comes with a complication.

This post tells the story of three cows at Dr. Carr’s large commercial dairy that were treated a different way. Dr. Carr was the veterinarian who directed and monitored their treatment. What she saw may change the way these sick cows are treated in the future. We think others deserve to know about it.

A Fast-Moving Killer

Gas gangrene is caused by Clostridium septicum, a bacterium that lives in soil, manure, and bedding. It’s almost impossible to keep out of a barn. The bacteria usually enter through small tears that happen when the cows are giving birth to their calves. Once inside, they multiply in tissue that has very little oxygen. As they multiply, they release toxins and produce gas, and the infection spreads quickly.

The usual treatment is high-dose penicillin for five to seven days. It works well if it is started early. But at Dr. Carr’s dairy, that protocol means a 25-day milk withdrawal period. For almost four weeks, every drop of milk from that cow has to be dumped so that the antibiotic doesn’t end up in the food supply.

For a cow producing 100 pounds of milk a day, that adds up to roughly $400 to $500 in lost income. When several cows are affected in a season, the losses can be up to thousands of dollars.

A Different Approach

Between March and September 2024, three cows at Dr. Carr’s dairy farm developed classic signs of gas gangrene. All three were four to six days past calving. Dr Carr had researched the compound chlorine dioxide for a variety of conditions and discovered that at proper concentrations, it is safe and effective. She also knew that this compound breaks down quickly in the body after ingestion into chlorite and then chloride.

Instead of penicillin, each cow received a single oral drench: four Safrax tablets (a stabilized chlorine dioxide product) dissolved in one gallon of distilled water. The concentration of this solution was 100 parts per million (ppm).

That was it. No antibiotics. No other medicines. One dose. Here is what happened.

Case 1 was a cow in her fourth lactation. This means she had given birth four times and was in her fourth milking period. Her collar-based health score had dropped to 49 (normal for a fresh cow is about 80 to 85). At the time of the rectal examination, there were palpable crackles in the rectal lining. Within 24 hours of treatment with oral chlorine dioxide, her score was back to 83. She returned to normal eating, and her milk production climbed to 113 pounds a day.

Case 2 had a fever, stopped eating, and her milk had fallen to 50 pounds a day. She too had crackles in the lining of her rectum when palpated. Her signs cleared within 48 hours of being treated with oral chlorine dioxide. By day five she was producing 127 pounds a day.

Case 3 had a fever, a poor appetite, and was developing gas under the skin. She started at 60 pounds a day. Within 72 hours of treatment with oral chlorine dioxide, her milk production increased to 129 pounds.

On average, milk production more than doubled, from about 53 pounds a day at diagnosis to about 123 pounds a day after treatment. None of the cows showed any bad side effects from these treatments. Instead, each cow’s fever, lethargy and appetite improved

Catching It Early

One reason these cases turned out so well may have to do with timing.

Every cow on this dairy wears a collar that tracks chewing (rumination) and movement around the clock. The system turns those numbers into a health score from 0 to 100. When a fresh cow’s score drops below 83, the herd team gets an alert.

“Without those alerts, we might not have found these cows until they were really sick,” Dr. Carr says. “By then, any treatment is much harder. Early detection was crucial.”

All three cows were found and treated within hours of their first symptoms. That matters. A cow treated early, with limited tissue damage, has a much better chance of surviving.

How Might Chlorine Dioxide Work?

Chlorine dioxide isn’t new. It has been used for about a century to disinfect drinking water and is widely used in food processing. What makes it interesting as a medicine is the way it kills microbes.

Antibiotics like penicillin target specific processes inside bacteria, such as the process that builds the cell wall. That takes time. Chlorine dioxide works differently. It is an oxidant, which means it pulls electrons away from molecules in bacterial membranes and proteins. This damages the organism directly, on contact.

Because it attacks bacteria in such a basic way, it’s harder for them to develop resistance than it is with many antibiotics. That’s important because antibiotic resistance is a growing concern in both human and veterinary medicine.

There’s another reason chlorine dioxide is worth studying in dairy cattle. In the body, it breaks down quickly into chlorite and ultimately chloride, the same ion found in ordinary table salt. The cows were milked in the hospital barn as a precaution so that they could be monitored closely after the oral treatment of chlorine dioxide. There were no ill side effects observed from this treatment. Only improvement in activity, eating and milk production. Due to the rapid breakdown of chlorine dioxide in the body, Dr. Carr’s team returned these cows’ milk to the bulk tank rather than dumping it for weeks. There is no antibiotic in the milk, so the milk can be drunk safely.

Why This Matters to Farmers

Now let’s look at the financial impact of this treatment. At milk prices of about $0.16 to $0.20 per pound, a cow on the penicillin protocol described above means:

• 25 days of dumped milk

• About 100 pounds of milk per day

• $400 to $500 in lost income per cow

A 1,000-cow dairy that treats five cases a year could avoid $2,000 to $2,500 in dumped milk alone. On a 6,000-cow operation, the savings could be $12,000 to $15,000. And that doesn’t count the value of getting cows back to full production faster.

Then, if you add in the growing pressure to reduce antibiotic use in food animals, you can see the additional benefits of an effective non-antibiotic treatment option.

This was an off-label use of chlorine dioxide. Any veterinarian thinking about trying it should have a valid veterinarian-client-patient relationship, explain to the owner that the treatment is experimental, discuss conventional options including penicillin, follow federal rules on off label drug use and residues in food animals, and document everything carefully.

Where Do We Go From Here?

These cases raise a fair question: could a single oral dose of chlorine dioxide treat gas gangrene as well as, or better than, a week of penicillin?

Answering that question will require controlled studies that:

Compare chlorine dioxide head-to-head with standard penicillin therapy Establish the right dose and confirm it is safe Test it in more advanced cases Explore whether it helps with other clostridial diseases

This case series adds to earlier veterinary observations Dr. Carr and I have published on chlorine dioxide. Taken together, they suggest this inexpensive, widely available therapeutic deserves serious scientific attention in animal health, not dismissal.

The Takeaway

Three cows with a deadly infection got a single dose of chlorine dioxide. All three recovered quickly, their milk production more than doubled, and no side effects were seen.

Is chlorine dioxide the answer to gas gangrene? We don’t know yet. What we do know is that early detection made a big difference, and that these results are promising enough to justify proper research.

Sometimes good science starts with a veterinarian in a barn who notices something unexpected and takes the time to write it down. That’s what Dr. Carr did. Now it’s time to find out whether what she saw can be replicated in other dairies.

Teresa Carr, DVM, is a mixed animal veterinarian and is a partner in a family owned dairy farm. She was the veterinarian that guided and monitored the cases described here. Dr Carr has utilized chlorine dioxide in various animal conditions with promising results.

This post is for educational purposes and is not veterinary or medical advice.