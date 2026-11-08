Co-author Mihajlo Krudulj

In a recent post, we reviewed a University of Minnesota study reporting that chlorine dioxide killed glioblastoma cells without harming healthy ones, slowed tumor growth in mice, and extended survival without toxicity. Buried in the methods section was a number that is easy to skim over or misuse. The treated mice received 2 mg/kg of chlorine dioxide per day.

It’s tempting to read that figure and assume it applies to people. Two milligrams per kilogram, for a 70-kilogram adult, comes to 140 mg per day. Simple enough. And completely wrong.

Here is the thing about that error. It is not a rounding problem or a technicality. The correct answer is about 11 mg per day, not 140. The calculation overshoots by more than tenfold. If you took the 140 mg figure seriously, you would be taking roughly twelve times more of the compound than the mouse experiment actually supports.

This isn’t a minor point. It’s one of the most common errors made when doses from animal research are converted into human doses. It can cause problems in both directions. Sometimes it can make an animal dose look very small when in fact it is enormous, and sometimes it can make a dose look large when it’s not.

In this post we want to explain how the conversion actually works, and then apply it to a situation where getting it right might save the lives of tens of thousands of people each year who die of tetanus.

Why Body Weight Is the Wrong Measuring Stick

A mouse is not a small human being. It is a different kind of animal, running at a different speed.

Pound for pound, small animals use energy much faster than big ones. A gram of mouse burns through fuel several times faster than a gram of human. A mouse’s heart beats around 600 times a minute. Ours beats about 70. The reason is mostly geometry. A mouse is so small that it has an enormous amount of skin relative to how much body is inside it, so heat pours out of it constantly, and it has to eat and burn fuel furiously just to stay warm.

For drugs, this has a direct consequence. A mouse eliminates most compounds from its body much faster than we do. Give a mouse and a person the same number of milligrams per kilogram, and the mouse ends up with less of the drug in its blood, and holds onto it for a much shorter time.

This pattern isn’t random. Biologists have measured it across mammals of different sizes, from mice to elephants, and found that an animal’s resting energy use doesn’t match its weight. Double an animal’s weight and its metabolism goes up by much less than double. This relationship is called Kleiber’s law.

The same goes for several other things that determine how a drug moves through the body, such as how much blood an animal has, how much its heart pumps, how many calories it needs, and how fast its kidneys filter waste. All of these correlate more with the animal’s surface area than with its weight.

That is why regulators don’t use milligrams per kilogram when converting an animal dose into a starting dose for a human trial. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration uses body surface area instead.

The arithmetic

Each species gets its own number, called K-m, which is simply its body weight divided by its surface area. The bigger the animal, the bigger the number. For a mouse the number is 3, for a rat it is 6, and for an adult human it is 37. To convert a dose, you take the animal’s dose in milligrams per kilogram and multiply it by the animal’s number divided by the human’s. Since every animal’s number is smaller than 37, the human dose always comes out smaller. And the smaller the animal, the bigger the drop:

· A mouse dose is divided by about 12.3 to reach the human equivalent.

· A rat dose is divided by about 6.2.

· A dog dose is divided by about 1.8.

Apply that to the glioblastoma study and 2 mg/kg per day in a mouse becomes roughly 0.16 mg/kg per day in a human, or about 11 mg per day for a 70-kilogram adult. Not 140 mg per day. Converting by body weight alone makes the human dose look more than ten times bigger than it should be.

Vitamin C and Tetanus

Tetanus is a terrible disease. Vaccines have made it rare in wealthy countries, but they have not wiped it out, and older adults are especially vulnerable because the protection a vaccine provides fades over the years.

And fading protection is not the whole story. Vaccination is very good at preventing tetanus, but it is not perfect, even in people who have done everything right. In 2010, doctors described a 44-year-old man who developed generalized tetanus, the form that spreads through the whole body, after an injury. He had been vaccinated before. When his blood was tested, his level of anti-tetanus antibodies was above the level that is supposed to protect a person. He got tetanus anyway.

In 2024, doctors in Japan reported a similar case in a 20-year-old woman. She had received all four of her childhood tetanus shots on schedule. Five days after stepping on a rusty nail in a field, she came to the emergency room with a fever, a locked jaw, a stiff neck, and painful spasms in her leg and neck. After she was admitted to intensive care, she began having trouble breathing. Her doctors had to sedate her deeply, paralyze her muscles, put a breathing tube down her throat, and keep her on a ventilator for six days.

Both patients survived, and both sets of doctors suspected that the earlier vaccinations may have made the illness milder than it would otherwise have been. But look at what it took to save them: antitoxin, powerful sedatives, intensive care, and, for the young woman, a ventilator. Those are exactly the things that are in short supply in the hospitals where most of the world’s tetanus cases occur. And these two patients are not alone. A review of the medical literature found 359 reported cases of tetanus in people who had been vaccinated or who had antibody levels that should have protected them. Why the vaccine sometimes fails is still a mystery.

The lesson is that vaccines alone will not make tetanus disappear. Even in countries where nearly everyone is vaccinated, doctors still need effective treatments for the people the vaccine does not protect.

The official counts look small. Between 2015 and 2024, countries reported somewhere between 7,000 and 24,000 cases a year. But those are only the cases that got reported, and tetanus is severely underreported. It often occurs in places that have the least ability to track it. Estimates put the actual figure at roughly 53,000 cases and about 20,000 deaths in 2023.

Now here is where it gets worse. Among people who develop generalized tetanus, the number who die runs from about 10% to as high as 70%. The death rate depends mostly on what kind of care they can get. And even with full intensive care at a modern ICU, somewhere between 10% and 20% still die.

Think about that for a moment. Even when we do everything right, one patient in five to ten dies. And most of the world’s cases occur in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, in hospitals where ventilators are scarce and the death rate runs toward the higher end of that range. This raises the question, Is there an inexpensive treatment that already exists that could help?

There is a small and almost completely ignored set of studies suggesting that vitamin C does something useful against the tetanus toxin. The research occurred over nearly fifty years, with three different species, and one controlled trial in humans. It is also close to a perfect illustration of why dose conversion matters, because the amounts given in these studies differ from one another by more than a hundredfold, and no one has ever sat down and figured out why.

1937: Jungeblut and the test tube

Claus Jungeblut, a bacteriologist at Columbia University, reported in the Journal of Immunology that vitamin C could destroy tetanus toxin in a test tube. He had already shown the same thing for the toxin that causes diphtheria and for the polio virus.

The effect wasn’t simply a matter of an acid burning up the toxin. Vitamin C is an acid (ascorbic acid), but the destruction still happened when the mixture was adjusted to an acidity level that leaves the toxin unharmed. Something else was going on. Jungeblut was careful about what he claimed. He pointed out that simply feeding animals vitamin C didn’t fully protect them when tetanus toxin was injected later.

1966: Dey and the rats

Three decades later, P. K. Dey, working in Calcutta, injected adult rats with twice the smallest amount of tetanus toxin known to be lethal, placing it directly into the rat’s calf muscle. He also injected them with vitamin C.

The untreated rats followed a predictable path. Within 16 to 26 hours, the injected leg stiffened and locked up. By 40 to 47 hours, the rigidity had spread to the trunk and neck. Then came a faster heartbeat, difficulty breathing, and convulsions. Every one of the rats was dead between 47 and 65 hours.

The treated rats were a different story. Those given vitamin C at the same time as the toxin survived, with nothing worse than mild stiffness in the injected leg. Those given vitamin C for three days beforehand survived with no symptoms whatsoever. Those who got nothing until the leg had already locked up survived too. The vitamin C stopped the disease in its tracks instead of letting it spread. Most importantly, rats that were already 40 to 47 hours in, with full-body spasms, survived when vitamin C was administered.

These are dramatic results, even in a small study. The question that matters for our purposes is: how much vitamin C did they get?

The answer is: one gram per kilogram, twice a day. Two grams per kilogram per day.

What that dose means in a person

Harri Hemilä is a Finnish epidemiologist who has done more than anyone to track down and record these studies. In his review of the animal research, he notes that the doses go as high as 1 to 2 grams per kilogram of body weight, and that for a 70-kilogram person this would work out to 70 to 140 grams. That figure, which comes from a body-weight conversion, is the one most often repeated. And it sounds ridiculous. A hundred grams of vitamin C is far more than anyone receives in actual medical practice.

But convert it properly, and the picture changes. For a rat, you divide by 6.2. Two grams per kilogram a day in a rat works out to roughly 320 milligrams per kilogram a day in a person. This is about 22 grams a day for a 70-kilogram adult. Dey’s single 1 g/kg injection works out to roughly 11 grams.

Twenty-two grams a day is a lot of vitamin C. But it is not an impossible amount. Doctors have given cancer patients 10 grams a day and more by IV for decades, and in one study, healthy volunteers received up to 100 grams intravenously with no harmful effects. The surface-area-corrected rat dose falls inside the range of doses people have actually been given and tolerated. The weight-based figure of 70 to 140 grams falls outside of it.

Now, stop for a minute and notice what just happened. Same experiment. Same rats. Same results. Two different conversion factors — and only one of them gives you a reasonable dose.

1984: The Bangladesh Trial

The only controlled human trial of vitamin C for tetanus was conducted in the early 1980s at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Dhaka and published in the Bangladesh Medical Research Council Bulletin. One hundred seventeen tetanus patients were admitted to two adjacent wards. Patients in one ward received 1 gram per day of intravenous vitamin C in addition to standard antitetanus treatment. Patients in the other ward received conventional therapy only.

Here are the results divided by age groups:

· Children aged 1 to 12:

No deaths among 31 treated patients, versus 23 deaths among 31 untreated patients. Every treated child lived. Three-quarters of the untreated children died.

· Patients aged 13 to 30:

10 deaths among 27 treated, versus 19 deaths among 28 untreated patients.

What this shows is a huge gap between the two age groups. The children did dramatically better than the adolescents and young adults. Why?

Here is the likely answer. Every patient received the same 1 gram per day, regardless of their body size. So, the dose per unit of body mass was far higher in the children.

Looking at the numbers

A 20-kilogram child getting 1 gram a day is receiving 50 milligrams for every kilogram of body weight. A 60-kilogram young adult getting that same 1 gram dose is receiving about 17 mg per kilogram. By weight, the children were getting roughly three times as much.

Switch to surface area, which we now know is the better measure, and the gap shrinks but doesn’t disappear. A 20-kilogram child has about 0.8 square meters of body surface. A 60-kilogram adult has about 1.65. That puts the children at roughly 1.25 grams per square meter per day and the older patients at about 0.6 — still more than a twofold difference, and still favoring the children.

So the dose-for-size explanation holds up even after the correction. It is a genuinely plausible reason the two age groups came out so differently, and it is the kind of reason you can only see once you stop assuming that giving two people the same gram means giving them the same treatment.

Here’s another important point. Think about the children in the Dhaka trial. This was the group that did the best. Adjusted for body size, they received about 1.25 grams of vitamin C per square meter of body surface each day. Dey’s rats, adjusted the same way, got roughly 12 grams per square meter. That’s close to ten times as much. In other words, even the patients who responded best were given far less vitamin C than the animal experiments suggest is needed. And far fewer of them died anyway.

There are a few ways to make sense of that. Maybe humans simply don’t need as much vitamin C as the rat doses imply, so a smaller amount goes further than expected. Or maybe the patients in Dhaka were badly underdosed, and a higher dose would have shown and even larger effect. The honest answer is we don’t know. We don’t know because nobody has repeated the experiment in forty years.

What Scaling Can and Can’t Tell Us

What scaling does: Scaling corrects for the metabolic rate. It gives us a first estimate of what dose in a human matches the dose an animal received. For setting the starting dose in a first human trial, this is exactly what regulators want, and it works well enough that it has been standard practice for decades.

What scaling doesn’t do: It doesn’t correct for anything else, and the things it ignores are often the things that decide whether a treatment works.

· Absorption and route. Dey injected vitamin C into his rats, either into the abdominal cavity or directly into a vein. Jahan gave it to patients through an IV. Swallowing it is a different matter entirely. The gut has only so many molecular transporters for absorbing vitamin C, and once they’re full, swallowing more Vitamin C doesn’t push much more into the bloodstream. The ceiling is real: blood levels from oral vitamin C top out around a hundred times lower than what an IV can reach. No conversion factor turns a swallowed dose into an injected one.

· Species differences in metabolism. Rats and mice make their own vitamin C. Humans, guinea pigs, and other primates can’t. So, a rat given vitamin C is getting extra on top of what it already produces. A human is not.

· Reaching the target. In the glioblastoma case, the question is whether chlorite crosses the blood-brain barrier in a sufficient quantity. In the tetanus case, it is whether vitamin C reaches the nervous system where the toxin does its damage. Scaling says nothing about either. But the 31 out of 31 treated children in Dhaka who survived after receiving vitamin C suggests the treatment reached its target.

· The clock. A rat that dies of tetanus in 60 hours and a person who dies over one to three weeks are not on the same timescale. A mouse tumor that kills in four weeks and a human glioblastoma that kills over many months aren’t either. A percentage improvement in survival in a rat doesn’t predict the same percentage in a human.

The same lesson shows up in both sets of studies. The conversion factor can tell you whether an animal dose is anywhere near a range a person could actually take, and that’s worth knowing. What it can’t tell you is whether the drug will work. For that you need a measurement of how much of the compound actually reaches the place in the body where it’s supposed to do its job — the brain tumor in one case, the nervous system in the other.

Why This Matters Beyond These Two Examples

Animal study results now reach the public about as fast as they reach doctors and scientists. A paper comes out, a press release goes out, and within a few days the dose the animals received is being passed around online as though it’s been proven to work for people. Sometimes that mistake makes a treatment look dangerous when it’s not. More often, it makes a dose look safe and easy to take, when the real human equivalent is either much smaller than what’s being passed around or far larger than anyone has ever safely tolerated.

Both of the cases described here involve cheap compounds whose patents expired long ago. No pharmaceutical company will profit from studying them, so none of them do. That’s exactly why the public argument about these treatments happens online instead of inside a carefully run clinical trial, and exactly why the math needs to be done carefully and out in the open. Treatments nobody will pay to test deserve better than careless guesswork from the people who support them, and better than an automatic dismissal from the people who don’t.

The Bottom Line

This is why the arithmetic is so important. Tetanus still kills tens of thousands of people each year, most of them in places where intensive care is not available and Vitamin C costs almost nothing. For forty years, the reason nobody followed up on the study in Dhaka has been partly that the animal doses looked ridiculous. Seventy to 140 grams is a dose that no doctor wants to give. But corrected for body size, those same experiments suggest a correct dose is something in the range of twenty grams a day given intravenously, which is a dose that has already been given to humans and has been shown to be safe. That simple recalculation turns the dose into one any hospital could give. Whether vitamin C will save anyone from tetanus, we don’t know. But, we do know that an inexpensive potential treatment exists that hasn’t been tested for four decades.

The experiment is not expensive. The compound is not patented, not scarce, and not dangerous at the doses we describe. Maybe it’s time someone gives it a try.

This blog is intended for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making medical decisions.