Mitch Liester, MD

Mitch Liester, MD

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Alex Audette's avatar
Alex Audette
7m

Great article. Here is another article you might find interesting:

https://isom.ca/article/high-dose-intravenous-ascorbic-acid-in-covid-19-patients-a-case-report/

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K Kerns's avatar
K Kerns
9h

Thank you, very informative. I also enjoyed reading The army using chlorine dioxide article. Most AI’s are putting out false information on Chlorine dioxide.

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